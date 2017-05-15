Audi A4 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Compete to See Who's the Best Premium Sedan

About a year from now, somebody will make a video explaining why the Giulia Quadrifoglio is way better than the Audi RS4/RS5 because of the Ferrari engine. But what if you want the vanilla model - can a regular Giulia compete with one of Germany's finest autobahn cruisers?





Like with premium SUVs, picking a winner sometimes comes down to preference. However, Alfa Romeo hasn't had a seat at the negotiating table for many decades, as even its front-wheel drive sedans are nearly forgotten.



The Milan-based outfit knew it wouldn't be able to compete in some areas. For example, because it only really sells two new models (this and the Stelvio), a cutting-edge infotainment system wouldn't be worth it.



But as Mat Wattson from Carwow points out in his comparison, the Giulia still offers a sense of occasion when sitting behind the wheel. Sure, the materials aren't up to



The Germans are masters of practicality. So getting comfortable in the back of the A4 is easy. Headroom is better, and the trunk makes use of the available space with a square shape and a wide opening.



As we recently discovered in our review, the



Because it does more things well and ticks nearly every box, the "boring" Audi is the winner of this test. But the Giulia will undoubtedly help Alfa claw back some of its lost market share and reputation.



