Audi A4 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Compete to See Who's the Best Premium Sedan

 
15 May 2017
by
About a year from now, somebody will make a video explaining why the Giulia Quadrifoglio is way better than the Audi RS4/RS5 because of the Ferrari engine. But what if you want the vanilla model - can a regular Giulia compete with one of Germany's finest autobahn cruisers?
We are talking about the Audi A4 sedan. It's not the only contender, but it has some of the smoothest engines and the most cutting-edge interior in the segment.

Like with premium SUVs, picking a winner sometimes comes down to preference. However, Alfa Romeo hasn't had a seat at the negotiating table for many decades, as even its front-wheel drive sedans are nearly forgotten.

The Milan-based outfit knew it wouldn't be able to compete in some areas. For example, because it only really sells two new models (this and the Stelvio), a cutting-edge infotainment system wouldn't be worth it.

But as Mat Wattson from Carwow points out in his comparison, the Giulia still offers a sense of occasion when sitting behind the wheel. Sure, the materials aren't up to Audi's level, but the sporty steering wheel with an integrated starter button hints at sporty pedigree.

The Germans are masters of practicality. So getting comfortable in the back of the A4 is easy. Headroom is better, and the trunk makes use of the available space with a square shape and a wide opening.

As we recently discovered in our review, the 2.2-liter diesel engine used by the Giulia has plenty of punch, but it's a little rough. Fuel economy isn't bad, but the Audi's is better in the real world. And while Alfa is trying to play on the emotions of your inner child, the A4 is just relaxing, comfortable and predictable. It seems a lot more people want that kind of experience these days.

Because it does more things well and ticks nearly every box, the "boring" Audi is the winner of this test. But the Giulia will undoubtedly help Alfa claw back some of its lost market share and reputation.

