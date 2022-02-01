Auction Opens for Lamborghini’s Official NFT, Value To Shoot for the Moon

There's no getting around just how impactful non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are. These mysterious and seemingly mundane images tied to very real and very lucrative blockchains have become big money items for very legitimate companies. Enough that Lamborghini, of all people, wants to play along.
That's right, folks, see it as a sign of impending dystopia if you wish, but Lamborghini just announced the beginning of their auction for their first official NFT project via their official statement from headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.
Say hello to Space Time Memory, an NFT for the automotive enthusiast. With its unique blockchain, the sole possession of this Lamborghini NFT is up for grabs today, February 1st, 2022, at 4 pm Rome time. The auction is set to last for 75 hours, and 50 minutes, in honor of the very same time it took for Apollo 11 to launch from earth and reach orbit around the moon.
Not so subtle symbolism aside, the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate is probably the closest thing to a spaceship you can buy today this side of a Bugatti Chiron. At the very least, it is fully understood why, at least under the right conditions, this Lamborghini-certified NFT could be worth big money indeed.
Fabian Oefner, the creator of the Space Time Memory piece, was not affiliated with Lamborghini in any way before this venture. But work in the automotive industry as of late may be his ticket to wider notoriety. The Swiss national living in the New York City metro area traveled to the Lamborghini factory to photograph minute details of the Aventador displayed in the NFT.
It was only when Oefner was fresh off a plane back in New York that the full image came together. Before too long, it will be in the hands of one very wealthy and lucky individual. You might find the concept of NFT to be the biggest load of nonsense since BitCoin climbed out of the internet's abyss for Elon Musk to manipulate on a whim. But facts are the facts, and Lamborghini is banking on them sticking around for a long time to come.
