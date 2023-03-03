ATC's Pla 350 Series Is Affordable Toy Hauling Magic in a Travel Trailer Package

Last year I came face to face with an American trailer manufacturer dubbed ATC. The highlight was a two-story mobile garage designed to keep your four-wheeling beauties safe and sound. This time around, we dive deeper into the Pla 350, a travel trailer designed for mobile living, and a whole lot more.
Folks, ATC has been around since 1999. The idea behind the company? To bring mobile living and vehicular transport solutions to the average Joe. From utility trailers to fifth wheels, toy haulers, and even commercial-use machines, they do it all.
Well, one of the most recent additions to their lineup is the Pla 350 travel trailer. However, to call this little beast of a machine just a travel trailer is a bit of an understatement. I say this because this bugger can help you take a load off, prepare dinner, get a good night's rest, and when you want it to, it can also carry your off-road motorcycle, ATV, ATC, or a couple of e-bikes and all the hiking gear you'll ever need. In short, it's a do-it-all machine, and it's half the size of traditional campers of this type.
For starters, let me drop a bit of a bomb. What you see in the gallery cruises in for an average price of around $35,000 (€33,000 at current exchange rates). This depends on the dealership you go to and the features inside. Now that you know how much you'll spend on this versatile trailer, let's see what it can do.
What attracted me to the 350 was its interior layout and capabilities. As I mentioned, this bugger is designed to be suitable for various activities. This includes day-to-day living, as you'd find in traditional RVs, and the option to do all that with your favorite vehicle beside you.
One thing I found odd about the 350 is the bathroom. If you take a closer look, next to the kitchen, there's a toilet. Well, this space isn't necessarily a bathroom; it's more a free space to do as you wish, but a portable toilet is definitely a good idea if you're out in the wild often. While it lacks an actual restroom, for a few thousand dollars more, you can have something decent integrated into the 350, turning it into a fully capable RV. Heading towards the opposite end of this mobile cave, you'll notice a modular couch on one side and a wall of storage on the other. In between, nothing but space and a modular track system for your machines. What does all this amount to?
Well, imagine you've picked up one of these buggers and loaded up a vehicle or two, and are ready to hit the road. Once you've arrived at your destination, stretch your legs, and unload your e-bikes or whatever you choose to bring along. With the belly of the beast emptied, lower your couch into the living position and ready the campsite. If it's late in the evening, why not prepare a fire pit and make s'mores.
space available inside the 350. Sure, you brought along a motocross bike and some hiking gear. But you also have room for a surfboard or two, tools and utensils, water tanks, a portable shower, you name it. With a carrying capacity of 3,300 lbs (1,496 kg) for the largest model, only our budgets may be the limit.
Speaking of budget, another benefit of so much space is the freedom to create an interior perfectly tuned to your adventure style. This is where extra cash comes in; ATC offers a long list of options. You can opt for a beefier ramp door, closed underbelly, and all-weather protection, granted by closed cell insulation. Numerous wall cabinets are also up for the taking, and a whole lot more, so take the time to create your perfect machine. I'd go a step further and add some solar capabilities to the 350 and go above and beyond its average travel trailer capabilities.
If you're worried that the 350 can't adapt to your plans, don't. Each unit is built with an aluminum frame and welded for strength. An aluminum roof and composite panels complete the rest of the picture. "No wood." A torsion axle will be the base for your on-road or off-road abilities.
What does all this mean for you? From what I've seen, the Pla 350 Series has the spunk to achieve quite a bit. Something to think about if you're looking for an off-grid machine for this and subsequent years.
