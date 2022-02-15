At Long Last, Gaijin Devs Appear to Confirm Fourth Gen Fighter Jets Coming to War Thunder

If you've been playing War Thunder for long enough, you remember when the game's aircraft selection topped out somewhere in the early stages of the Cold War, maybe even the mid-Cold War, in some instances.
But us War Thunder faithful have been bursting at the seems to fly jets from the 1980s until the present day since the game was just out of alpha stages. A recent interview with the War Thunder developer team by PC Pilot magazine appears to confirm that, at long last, our favorite semi-current fighter jets are slated for a spot in an all-new technology tree in the games aviation game modes, including combined realistic battles.
As of yet, no details exist in the public space as to which planes gen-IV planes will take to War Thunder first. But, seeing as the cat's purported to be out of the bag at this juncture, our minds can't help but wonder.
Are we truly close to the days of F-14 Tomcats, F-16 Fighting Falcons, Eurofighters, Mirage 2000s, Su-27s, MiG 29s, and so many others finally see battle in Gaijin's prized battle simulator? It looks like the answer is closer to a yes than ever before.
All the while, War Thunder and Gaijin Entertainment as a whole have been in hot water as of recent. Primarily because of negative reactions to changes in the in-game economy as well as the post-match rewards system.
With competitors in the form of IL-2 Sturmovik and DCS World, respectively, it appears giving fans the jets they've prayed to obtain for over half a decade is Gaijin's way of telling the gaming faithful they really do still care for their fanbase.
With the flight-sim genre reaching a true golden age, War Thunder is going to need every advantage it has to stay competitive. It could be worse, though. You could be playing World of Warplanes. Yes, we went there.
