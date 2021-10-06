Fly Modern Fighter Jets in Air Combat Game Sky Warriors, Out Now on iOS and Android

Some of the best flight simulator games are tied to PC or consoles, but fans of the genre can take it on mobile, too, if they can't live without their hobby. Sky Warriors is one of the not-so-many decent mobile games that lets you dogfight other players directly from your pocket while on the move.
Set in a futuristic world, Sky Warriors features 14 planes from around the world, with more to come in later updates. At launch, players will be able to unlock the following fighter jets: F-4 Phantom 1, F-5 Tiger II, Harrier II Jump Jet, MiG-21 Balalaika, Su-24 Fencer, SEPECAT Jaguar, MiG-23 Flogger, Su-25 Grach, MiG-31 Foxhound, F-14 Tomcat, F-16 Viper, MiG-29 Fulcrum, F-15 Eagle, and Mirage 2000.
Although players will start with standard loadout for their planes, which includes a machine gun and regular missile, as they progress through the game, they will be able to unlock and equip up to three special missiles.
As far as new planes go, you’ll be able to unlock them by scoring high throughout the game’s missions. Of course, you can also acquire new planes through in-game purchases, which raises a few questions regarding fairness.
Sky Warriors features cosmetic customization, too, as players can personalize their planes with paint jobs and decals. Many of these cosmetic items can be unlocked simply by playing the game, but they can also be acquired through in-game purchases, just like some of the planes.
It’s important to mention that this isn’t a solo experience after all. Sky Warriors is a PvP air combat game where players engage in 3v3 battles. According to developer Wildlife Studios, Sky Warriors offers support for hybrid joystick and gyroscope controls to make it easier to control the planes.
Now, the best part is that Sky Warriors doesn't cost a thing, so anyone interested can check it out for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.
