F-111B: This U.S Navy Epic Fail Paved the Way to the F-14 Tomcat

More on this:

1 Hermes StarLiner Aircraft Is the First UAS Allowed to Fly in Israel's Civilian Airspace

2 Wildcats and Merlins Battle Extreme Weather During Five-Day Journey to the Arctic

3 MagniX and Desaer Join Forces to Create the ATL-100H Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

4 Treat Yourself to a McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk, It Costs Less Than a Chiron Pur Sport

5 Here's the Boeing B-17 "Sentimental Journey" Sitting Pretty in a Hangar