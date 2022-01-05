This Beautifully Restomoded Corvette C2 Can Smoke Its Rear Tires, and It's for Sale

The Corvette C2 roadster is one of those cars that beg for a more powerful engine, better brakes, and sharper handling with some help from new technologies, and those who made this one went the whole nine yards for it, so you'll just have to drive it with a huge smile on your face.
In 1963, Chevrolet introduced the second generation of the Corvette, which was designed by Larry Shinoda with some input from Pete Brock. It was the first to be studied and slightly adjusted in the wind tunnel. But while the rear window raised a war between Zora Duntov and Bill Mitchell, the roadster's shape was their common ground. It was, and still is, a beauty on the road.
The seller bought this C2 in 2020, but before that, it was refurbished by Corvette Care in Ohio in 2019. Sure, its 900 miles (1,448 km) shown on the odometer can make you think that it is, or was, a garage queen. But that doesn't mean that it cannot be driven hard. Since it is not the same car that left the factory in 1963, it's a different kind of animal.
Under the refurbished and widened bodywork lies a new drivetrain and a Coffman C2 Custom Chassis. Its suspension comes from a C6 Corvette and the brake calipers from a Z06. Its Viking coilovers will help the car stay on the road during hard cornering. But the exterior finished in silver blue will surely catch some attention. And if that's not enough, the sound of the Thunder Chamber Side pipes will.
Inside, the original-looking radio is still on the center stack, but it features a USB port for some '60s music. I'm not particularly attracted by the leather-wrapped, low-back bucket seats with lap belts, but a pair of high-bolstered sport seats would have spoiled the car's look. But the Dakota Digital instruments are just about right. They look old, but they are completely new, and the speedometer is marked up to 160 mph (257 kph). The car features a Vintage Air Conditioning and power windows just to keep with the new era.
But the entire work is completed by the drivetrain, which features an LS3 powerplant fed through a Velocity air intake. We don't know exactly how many ponies are provided, but the 430 hp offered in stock form should be enough. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual that sends the power to the rear wheels via a Dana 44 rear axle with a 3.56:1 gear ratio. From my experience in a Z06, this setup should be more than enough to smoke the 325/30 Michelin Pilot Sport tires long enough, even on dry pavement.
This awesome restomod just surfaced for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction website, and some already appreciated that its final price will be a six-figure one. And I can't argue with that. With seven days to go, it was already at 60,001 bucks.
The seller bought this C2 in 2020, but before that, it was refurbished by Corvette Care in Ohio in 2019. Sure, its 900 miles (1,448 km) shown on the odometer can make you think that it is, or was, a garage queen. But that doesn't mean that it cannot be driven hard. Since it is not the same car that left the factory in 1963, it's a different kind of animal.
Under the refurbished and widened bodywork lies a new drivetrain and a Coffman C2 Custom Chassis. Its suspension comes from a C6 Corvette and the brake calipers from a Z06. Its Viking coilovers will help the car stay on the road during hard cornering. But the exterior finished in silver blue will surely catch some attention. And if that's not enough, the sound of the Thunder Chamber Side pipes will.
Inside, the original-looking radio is still on the center stack, but it features a USB port for some '60s music. I'm not particularly attracted by the leather-wrapped, low-back bucket seats with lap belts, but a pair of high-bolstered sport seats would have spoiled the car's look. But the Dakota Digital instruments are just about right. They look old, but they are completely new, and the speedometer is marked up to 160 mph (257 kph). The car features a Vintage Air Conditioning and power windows just to keep with the new era.
But the entire work is completed by the drivetrain, which features an LS3 powerplant fed through a Velocity air intake. We don't know exactly how many ponies are provided, but the 430 hp offered in stock form should be enough. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual that sends the power to the rear wheels via a Dana 44 rear axle with a 3.56:1 gear ratio. From my experience in a Z06, this setup should be more than enough to smoke the 325/30 Michelin Pilot Sport tires long enough, even on dry pavement.
This awesome restomod just surfaced for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction website, and some already appreciated that its final price will be a six-figure one. And I can't argue with that. With seven days to go, it was already at 60,001 bucks.