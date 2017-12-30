autoevolution
 

At Least Three Powertrains Are Considered For The Porsche Mission E

30 Dec 2017
The production-ready Mission E is confirmed to arrive in dealer showrooms by the end of 2019, and considering the concept made its debut in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Porsche sure likes to take its time. Then again, the Stuttgart-based automaker needs to make sure it gets everything right from the get-go, especially when considering that Porsche intends to produce at least 15,000 units per year at the Zuffenhausen plant.
Porsche’s first all-electric car rides on an all-new platform known as J1, which according to more or less official reports, Volkswagen Group brands such as Audi, Bentley, and Lamborghini will borrow the J1 at some point in the future. And no, the Mission E will not rival the Panamera in size.

“The production version is in essence a C-segment sedan with an almost D-size interior,” highlights project leader Stefan Weckbach. Speaking to Automobile Mag, the official adds that the car “combines 911 overtones with fresh proportions and very good space utilization even though the Mission E is notably more compact than the Panamera.”  In other words, the footprint is somewhere between the Volkswagen Jetta and the mid-sized Passat.

According to “those in the know,” Porsche plans to offer three variants of the Mission E, differentiated by output: 300 kW or 402 horsepower, 400 kW or 536 horsepower, and 500 kW or 670 horsepower, all of them all-wheel-drive thanks to the dual-motor setup. There’s a case to be made for a rear-wheel-drive powertrain as the entry-level option, but Porsche still isn’t sure if there will be a market for a car at this price point in the 2020s.

The electric motor integrated into the front axle reportedly develops 160 kW (215 horsepower) and 221 pound-feet, though torque peaks at 325 pound-feet on full acceleration. The drive unit at the rear, meanwhile, is expected to come in two variations: 240 kW (322 horsepower) and 251 pound-feet or 320 kW (429 horsepower) and 406 pound-feet, respectively.

All those goodies will be sent to the wheels through a two-speed transmission, whilst an electronic limited-slip differential will be offered as an optional extra. Zero to 60 miles per hour? 3.5 seconds or thereabout. Top speed? 155 miles per hour for the range-topping powertrain. As for real-life driving range, 300 miles is doable with the automaker’s current tech.
