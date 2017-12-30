Ruby Star 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Manual Marvel

However, we do find ourselves in such a dilemma when it comes to the 991.2 GT3 we have here. No, really, we're not sure which part of the car is more worthy of the spotlights - is it the polarising hue that covers the thing ot the stick between its seats?
You see, we're looking at a Ruby Star example of the track-savvy Porscha
, so this thing will split opinions like few others of its kind.
The thing comes with the Satin Aluminum wheels, which match the silver inner graphics of the front light clusters - note that this Porsche features the standard Xenon headlights. We should also mention the red calipers, which signal the presence of the standard steel brakes.Now, about the transmission fitted to the Zuffenhausen machine we have here
As for the cabin, this is where you'll find three pedals. The interior also houses the foldable Sport Bucket Seats, while featuring a full leather finish (the GT3 normally comes with Alcantara), which packs silver contrast stitching.
If you happen to be reading this from the Czech Republic, you have extra reasons to jump for joy, as this Neunelfer is heading for your country.
Perhaps some of you would rather take a look at the Touring Package incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Well, we have excellent news, since more and more examples of the TP have shown up online.
In fact, we've recently brought
you a real-world take om the Gurney flap wielder, with this having been spotted together with the 911 Carrera T - a fleet of the two was seen hanging out in Monaco, allowing this world supercar capital to shine in the cold season.
A PTSRS Exclusive: Congratulations to my good friend @porschepraha for his brand new PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; non-metallic UNI; 82N) 991.2 GT3, bound for Prague, Czech Republic. Making its public premiere on this page, this example sports the manual, wheels in Satin Aluminum, steel brakes, standard xenons, the foldable Sport Bucket Seats, and full leather interior with deviated stitching in silver. A stellar build in my opinion, and a great nod to the 964 RS. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS
Another shot of my friend @porschepraha’s stunning PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; non-metallic UNI; 82N) 991.2 GT3 from Prague, Czechia. This example has the wheels in satin aluminum, not the standard silver. One of my favorite examples so far, and a manual to boot. #ItsSilverWheels #MakeSilverWheelsGreatAgain #PTSRS
