autoevolution
 

Chalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color Battle Is Real

30 Dec 2017, 11:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Dear Porschephilles, here's a 991.2 GT2 RS configuration dilemma for you: would you go for Chalk (some might know this as Crayon) or GT Silver Metallic when building the 911 of your dreams?
9 photos
Chalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color BattleChalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color BattleChalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color BattleChalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color BattleChalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color BattleChalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color BattleChalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color BattleChalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color Battle
While the two shades can be considered visual siblings, the differences between them mean opting for one or the other will dramatically change the appearance of the Neunelfer.

And since the Rennsport Neunelfer's aero-sculpted lines are as aggressive as possible, this is quite an important matter.

Fortunately, you don't have to turn to the Porsche configurator or use your imagination for this shade fight. And that's because the two were spotted next to each other inside the mothership in Zuffenhausen.

To make the brawl even closer, both GT2 RS examples we have here come with the Weissach Package. However, while the Chalk example comes with black wheels, the GT Silver Metallic one packs the White Gold Metallic rolling goodies. And yes, both rear-engined machines come with the full-LED headlights.

Heck, we could probably go on forever, but we'll drop one more detail and stop - regardless of which of the two hues mentioned above you go for, you'll have to pay $4,220 for it. Factor in the $31,000 price of the Weissach Pack and you'll end up with a bill of over $300,000.

These images, which come from the Exclusive-Porsche-Models Facebook page, also allow us to feast our eyes on some Paint to Sample examples of the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Oh, and you'll also get to see the black GT2 RS we recently showed you.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that you can have a GT3 for about half the money of a GT2 RS, at least if we're talking about the base prices of the two GT Division animals. Nevertheless, given the tons of differences between the two, this is an apple-to-orange comparo.

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche Porsche 911 cool pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  