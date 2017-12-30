Chalk vs. GT Silver Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Color Battle Is Real

Dear Porschephilles, here's a 991.2 GT2 RS configuration dilemma for you: would you go for Chalk (some might know this as Crayon) or GT Silver Metallic when building the 911 of your dreams?

9 photos



And since the Rennsport Neunelfer's aero-sculpted lines are as aggressive as possible, this is quite an important matter.



Fortunately, you don't have to turn to the Porsche configurator or use your imagination for this shade fight. And that's because the two were spotted next to each other inside the mothership in



To make the brawl even closer, both GT2 RS examples we have here come with the Weissach Package. However, while the Chalk example comes with black wheels, the GT Silver Metallic one packs the White Gold Metallic rolling goodies. And yes, both rear-engined machines come with the full-LED headlights.



Heck, we could probably go on forever, but we'll drop one more detail and stop - regardless of which of the two hues mentioned above you go for, you'll have to pay $4,220 for it. Factor in the $31,000 price of the Weissach Pack and you'll end up with a bill of over $300,000.



These images, which come from the



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that you can have a GT3 for about half the money of a GT2 RS, at least if we're talking about the base prices of the two GT Division animals. Nevertheless, given the tons of differences between the two, this is an apple-to-orange comparo.



