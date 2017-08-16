autoevolution

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Joins Speedster, Convertible, Coupe

16 Aug 2017, 7:46 UTC ·
by
Every time Aston Martin and Zagato join hands to create something truly special, they deliver on the special part... and then some. But with the current Vanquish, the British and Italian companies have managed to stretch the meaning of “special” into “cash cow” territory.

That’s because customers can choose between four variations of the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, which appear to be one too many for what started as an ultra-limited edition of the Vanquish Zagato in coupe form.

After one too many spy photos of the Speedster doing its thing on the public road and on the Nurburgring, the automaker cam clean about the extent of the Vanquish Zagato family. In total, 325 examples of the rarefied breed will be made, with production split between 99 Coupe, 99 Volante, 28 Speedster, and 99 Shooting Brake vehicles. The latter is arguably the most interesting.

It may not be as rare as the Speedster, but the Shooting Brake augments the Vanquish perfectly. Starting from what can only be described as a sporty grand tourer, adding an extended roof with double-bubble surfacing and glass inlays makes the Shooting Brake not only prettier, but also more practical. Speaking of which, the free-breathing V12-powered longroof comes from the get-go with a powered tailgate and a tailored luggage set with the Z motif.

“We haven’t released Zagato models as a family before, at least not in this way, but the idea is not without precedent,” declared Marek Reichman, Aston Martin chief creative officer. “Think back to the DB7 Zagato and DB AR1, or the V8 Zagato Coupe and Volante, for example.” The actual reason Aston Martin went forward with four derivatives instead of the more classically-correct duo can be identified once we read between the lines, as follows: “There’s always an over-demand from our clients and patrons.”

Pricing of the strictly two-seater Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake hasn’t been made public, though production is confirmed to start sometime in 2018. Bearing in mind the Vanquish Zagato Coupe is estimated at £500,000 per unit, you’re looking at a retail price north of the coupe’s.

 

