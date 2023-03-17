Aston Martin Launches New Virtual Reality Car Configurator, Complete With F1 Pit Garage

Aston Martin is one automaker that everybody knows at least by name if not by the famous cars featured in James Bond movies. The marque sits among industry greats when it comes to luxury and style, with even its questionable reputation for reliability and build quality stemming from the still ongoing tradition of being hand built.
And the Aston Martin marketing team is well aware of its cars’ strengths. The car company consequently launched a new configurator to amplify them. Anybody who ventures onto Aston’s website with the aim of creating the perfect car will be greeted by this new system celebrating 110 years of the automaker’s existence.
This digital achievement allows potential customers to view their cars up against several spectacular backdrops. These stunning views range from twisty roads in what seems to be the British countryside all the way to rivieras and even a Japanese house with blossoming cherry trees in the background.
But there are a couple of very special backgrounds that celebrate Aston Martin’s racing heritage. One of those environments is the pit garage of the company’s Formula 1 team, which fits perfectly with the company’s newly-found racing success.
This is also a nice touch considering that Aston’s market research revealed that almost 90% of its customer are passionate about the sport. Those who choose this environment will get to see their cars change as options are selected, with everything happening next to the AMR23 Formula 1 car and Fernando Alonso’s third-place trophy from the Bahrain Gran Prix.
There is also the Brooklands circuit environment, one with a special historical significance for Aston Martin. This is where the company got its first taste of motorsport, all the way back in the 1920s. According to Aston’s website, some cars even went flying over the bumps down the 150 mph straights, showing they’ve earned their winged logo.
This made me curious, so I decided to go in and configure my own dream Aston Martin car, regardless of the fact that I cannot afford a DBS. The process was easy and rewarding, and made me spend one hour browsing through the many options, looking for the perfect spec.
The configurator let me look around every corner of the car, admiring every subtle crease in its body. There is just something so satisfying about seeing a gorgeous automobile almost turn to reality in realistic-looking virtual backgrounds, all while trying to create the perfect balance between sportiness, style, and comfort.
This is a brilliant marketing approach from Aston Martin, allowing people to freely browse through the new configurator, encouraging them to share their dream spec on social media. It makes even more people interested in the brand, its heritage, racing history, and even its current Formula 1 endeavor.
