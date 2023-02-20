Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate VIN 001 Fetches a Small Fortune at Charity Auction

Aston Martin plans to make 300 units of the DBS 770 Ultimate Coupe. The starting price of the swansong model is £314,000 in the United Kingdom, which converts to $378,100 at current exchange rates. The very first coupe of 300 that will ever be produced has recently fetched more than double its retail price at the Action Innocence Charity Gala, namely 750,000 Swiss francs.

28 photos Photo: Aston Martin