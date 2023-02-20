Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate VIN 001 Fetches a Small Fortune at Charity Auction

Aston Martin plans to make 300 units of the DBS 770 Ultimate Coupe. The starting price of the swansong model is £314,000 in the United Kingdom, which converts to $378,100 at current exchange rates. The very first coupe of 300 that will ever be produced has recently fetched more than double its retail price at the Action Innocence Charity Gala, namely 750,000 Swiss francs.
That’s approximately $812,500 at the moment of reporting. Vehicle identification number 001 was donated by Aston Martin as the star lot of the charity auction. Upwards of 4 million CHF (around 4.3 million USD) will benefit Action Innocence, a foundation that currently tackles the early exposure of kids to screens.
Many parents don’t take this problem seriously despite the well-known negative effects of early exposure. From early childhood educators to pediatricians, psychometricians, and child psychiatrists, a large number of professionals recommend only moderate use early in the child’s life to protect them from language delay, attention deficit, and a plethora more conditions.
The most powerful series-production Aston Martin ever made isn’t the most powerful Aston Martin entitled to wear a license plate. That title goes to the Valkyrie, which combines a free-breathing V12 with a Formula 1-inspired KERS system to produce 1,160 horsepower.
The DBS 770 Ultimate is named this way after the 770 metric horsepower it produces. Its twin-turbo V12 cranks out 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) at 1,800 rpm. Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 3.2 seconds in the coupe according to Aston Martin, and 3.4 seconds in the slightly heavier DBS 770 Ultimate Volante. Keeping your foot planted on the loud pedal will eventually make the speedometer indicate 340 kilometers per hour (that will be 211 miles per hour).
Every unit of the limited edition was spoken for prior to the world premiere. First deliveries are scheduled to begin during the third quarter of 2023, and there’s no denying that every unit will fetch a premium at auction when the first owner decides to part ways with the car.
The send-off DBS 770 Ultimate doesn’t mark the end of the DB lineage. Aston Martin is currently putting the finishing touches on the DB11 facelift or DB12, whatever the successor may be called. Spied on quite a few occasions by the carparazzi, the next-generation model will feature touchscreen infotainment rather than the non-touchscreen infotainment system of current Aston Martins, a system sourced from Mercedes-Benz.
According to Aston Martin bug kahuna Lawrence Stroll, chassis-related upgrades are in the offing as well. The finishing touch comes in the form of slightly different styling for the rear-drive gran turismo from Gaydon. The British automaker’s entire lineup will be fully electrified by 2030, but the DB11 facelift/DB12 will retain the twin-turbocharged V12 of the DB11 and DBS Superleggera.
