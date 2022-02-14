2023 Aston Martin Vantage, DB11, DBS Superleggera Will Be Heavily Updated

Despite many difficulties, Aston Martin has always managed to get itself out of financial trouble. Currently under the firm control of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, whose kid races for Aston Martin in Formula 1, the automaker is eyeing significant updates for its front-engined vehicles.
Speaking to Autocar.co.uk, daddy Stroll had the audacity of highlighting that all-new infotainment systems with touchscreen displays are due in 2023. The Canadian entrepreneur throws shade at the previous management, who didn’t have a choice but to use previous-generation infotainment systems from Mercedes due to an earlier agreement with the Stuttgart-based automaker that supplies V8s and I6s to the British marque.
"You'll be very impressed with the all-new 'front-engines' next year. There's no similarity at all to the current cars," added Stroll, who mentioned some carry-over at the rear ends of the Vantage, DB11, and DBS Superleggera.
Reading between the lines, we’re in for both aesthetic- and chassis-related changes. The Second Century Platform of the Vantage and DB series currently flaunts V8 and V12 options of the twin-turbo variety. The V8, dubbed M177, is the wet-sump unit shared with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG SL 63. The larger mill bears the AE31 codename, and it cranks out up to 760 brake horsepower in the DBS Superleggera-based GT Zagato special edition.
Stroll reassured everyone that the 5.2-liter V12 won’t go anywhere next year despite the European Union’s ever-stringent emission regulations. As for the 4.0-liter V8, the cited publication is expecting a few more ponies.
A reveal of the first heavily facelifted model is anticipated for the latter part of 2022. Come 2025, the brand will step up its game with an electric sports car. Former AMG boss Tobias Moers, the current big kahuna of Aston Martin, further confirmed an electric crossover. Moers also stated that the yet-to-be-detailed electric sports car will replace one of the current front-engined models. To be honest, the old DB11 is the most likely candidate.
"You'll be very impressed with the all-new 'front-engines' next year. There's no similarity at all to the current cars," added Stroll, who mentioned some carry-over at the rear ends of the Vantage, DB11, and DBS Superleggera.
Reading between the lines, we’re in for both aesthetic- and chassis-related changes. The Second Century Platform of the Vantage and DB series currently flaunts V8 and V12 options of the twin-turbo variety. The V8, dubbed M177, is the wet-sump unit shared with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG SL 63. The larger mill bears the AE31 codename, and it cranks out up to 760 brake horsepower in the DBS Superleggera-based GT Zagato special edition.
Stroll reassured everyone that the 5.2-liter V12 won’t go anywhere next year despite the European Union’s ever-stringent emission regulations. As for the 4.0-liter V8, the cited publication is expecting a few more ponies.
A reveal of the first heavily facelifted model is anticipated for the latter part of 2022. Come 2025, the brand will step up its game with an electric sports car. Former AMG boss Tobias Moers, the current big kahuna of Aston Martin, further confirmed an electric crossover. Moers also stated that the yet-to-be-detailed electric sports car will replace one of the current front-engined models. To be honest, the old DB11 is the most likely candidate.