Last of the Super GT: The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

Earlier this month, the British manufacturer officially premiered the DBS 770 Ultimate, the company's most powerful production model ever made, intended to be the brand's last addition to the "Super GT" flagship lineage, planning to manufacture only 499 units worldwide.
The model's history dates back to the first DBS model, launched way back in 1967, featuring a straight-six engine and a sleek and sporty design that quickly made it a favorite among car enthusiasts of the time. Although the model was produced from 1967 until 1972, it was eventually phased out in favor of the Aston Martin V8, a restyled version of the DBS, which evolved into the company's mainstream sportscar for nearly two decades.
Years passed, and in 2007, at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Aston Martin reintroduced the DBS nameplate in the form of a brand-new model that featured a praised V12 engine, advanced aerodynamics, and a host of other performance enhancements.
In 2018, Aston Martin proudly introduced the latest generation of the DBS, which featured a 5.2-liter V12 engine, advanced aerodynamics, and a host of other performance enhancements. Additionally, this vehicle also bears the Superleggera name, nodding to Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, an Italian automobile coachbuilding firm that aided Aston Martin in conceiving their lightest grand tourers in the 1960s and 1970s.
The latest-generation DBS undoubtedly became a flagship of the brand once more, known for its remarkable performance, advanced technology, fantastic driving experience, and sleek design, earning the nickname "Brute In A Suit."
It and its predecessor, produced from 2007 to 2018, have been featured in multiple James Bond movies, starting with the 2006 Casino Royale, followed by the 2008 production of Quantum of Solace, finishing with the acclaimed 2021's No Time To Die, solidifying Aston Martin's association with the world's most famous secret agent.
celebrates the end of an era as the production of an outgoing model comes to a triumphant ending. Due to their rarity and significance, cars that bear the "Ultimate" name are among the most highly prized contemporary Aston Martin models.
Now, with the all-new 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, Aston Martin is taking the DBS to a new level of performance and exclusivity. With the production of the current generation DBS coming to an end, Aston Martin is proud to introduce the DBS 770 Ultimate, a car that should undoubtedly be remembered as a swan-song for one of the brand's most impressive model ranges.
The DBS 770 Ultimate is a fitting name for this car, as it is literally a true ultimate DBS. As stated by the company, their latest vehicle is the most powerful and fastest DBS ever made, honoring the brand's flagship Super GT model range.
It will be available in both Coupe and Volante form and produced in extremely limited numbers, with only 300 Coupe models and 199 Volantes being made. Unfortunately, all cars have been sold before release, making the DBS 770 Ultimate an exclusive and highly collectible automobile for enthusiasts.
This magnificent engine pushes the DBS 770 Ultimate to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds in the case of the Coupe or at a "slower" 3.4-second pace for the Volante. The maximum top speed is limited to 211 mph (340km/h). It is easily achieved thanks to modified air and ignition pathways, a 7% increase in maximum turbo boost pressure, and a fine-tuning of the power and torque curves. This approach results in an always-alert driving response, great in-gear acceleration, and an alluring V12 soundtrack that will thrill any driver behind the wheel.
The entire power output of the DBS 770 Ultimate is sent to the rear wheels only via an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF, aided by a mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD). Furthermore, this mean machine also benefits from a unique transmission calibration which improves shift speeds and driver engagement, providing a more connected driving experience.
Furthermore, the vehicle boasts a state-of-art carbon ceramic braking system which includes the same 410mm x 38mm front and 360mm x 32mm rear disc assembly found in the "regular" DBS variant.
equipped with a new solid-mounted steering column, which allows the driver to bear a heightened sense of control and improved feedback on the front tire's action on the road, providing a rejuvenating sense of accuracy and confidence.
The DBS 770 Ultimate also boasts many other performance enhancements, including a 25% improvement in front-end lateral stiffness, aiding to the feeling of responsiveness behind the wheel. The car's adaptive damping system has also been retuned for enhanced control and composure without any compromises to the ride quality.
In addition to its impressive mechanical engineering, the DBS 770 Ultimate also boasts a unique array of aesthetic enhancements. The car's clamshell hood features a dramatic "horse-shoe" engine vent and a redesigned front splitter that integrates two new outboard vents. These enhance airflow to the radiators, improving thermal management and giving the car a more menacing road presence.
Other carefully designed elements unique to this limited-edition model include a new front grille and a set of 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels available in three different finishes: Satin Silver, Satin Black, or an optional Satin Black with Diamond Turned finish for a darker and more sophisticated look. Even more, Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires, measuring 265/35 R21 in the front and 305/30 R21 in the rear, come as standard equipment on all rims.
The Sports Plus Seats, trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, with a fluted quilt and perforated pattern, are standard on the DBS 770 Ultimate, which is also available with Aston Martin's performance seats but only as an optional extra. The cabin also features a bespoke trim splitting featuring contrasting colors linked to welt and stitching, a custom-made strap and buckles badge, and a laser-etched DBS 770 Ultimate logo on the center armrest. Not least, a beautiful set of carbon fiber gearshift paddles are also included as standard equipment.
Production of the DBS 770 Ultimate will start in the first quarter of 2023, with the first deliveries expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023.
The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a car built to impress. With its impressive performance, advanced technology, and unique design, the DBS 770 Ultimate is a car for customers who seek the ultimate driving experience. It is a car that will be highly sought after by enthusiasts and collectors and will be regarded as one of the most impressive vehicles ever to bear the Aston Martin name.
The model's history dates back to the first DBS model, launched way back in 1967, featuring a straight-six engine and a sleek and sporty design that quickly made it a favorite among car enthusiasts of the time. Although the model was produced from 1967 until 1972, it was eventually phased out in favor of the Aston Martin V8, a restyled version of the DBS, which evolved into the company's mainstream sportscar for nearly two decades.
Years passed, and in 2007, at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Aston Martin reintroduced the DBS nameplate in the form of a brand-new model that featured a praised V12 engine, advanced aerodynamics, and a host of other performance enhancements.
In 2018, Aston Martin proudly introduced the latest generation of the DBS, which featured a 5.2-liter V12 engine, advanced aerodynamics, and a host of other performance enhancements. Additionally, this vehicle also bears the Superleggera name, nodding to Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, an Italian automobile coachbuilding firm that aided Aston Martin in conceiving their lightest grand tourers in the 1960s and 1970s.
The latest-generation DBS undoubtedly became a flagship of the brand once more, known for its remarkable performance, advanced technology, fantastic driving experience, and sleek design, earning the nickname "Brute In A Suit."
It and its predecessor, produced from 2007 to 2018, have been featured in multiple James Bond movies, starting with the 2006 Casino Royale, followed by the 2008 production of Quantum of Solace, finishing with the acclaimed 2021's No Time To Die, solidifying Aston Martin's association with the world's most famous secret agent.
celebrates the end of an era as the production of an outgoing model comes to a triumphant ending. Due to their rarity and significance, cars that bear the "Ultimate" name are among the most highly prized contemporary Aston Martin models.
Now, with the all-new 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, Aston Martin is taking the DBS to a new level of performance and exclusivity. With the production of the current generation DBS coming to an end, Aston Martin is proud to introduce the DBS 770 Ultimate, a car that should undoubtedly be remembered as a swan-song for one of the brand's most impressive model ranges.
The DBS 770 Ultimate is a fitting name for this car, as it is literally a true ultimate DBS. As stated by the company, their latest vehicle is the most powerful and fastest DBS ever made, honoring the brand's flagship Super GT model range.
It will be available in both Coupe and Volante form and produced in extremely limited numbers, with only 300 Coupe models and 199 Volantes being made. Unfortunately, all cars have been sold before release, making the DBS 770 Ultimate an exclusive and highly collectible automobile for enthusiasts.
This magnificent engine pushes the DBS 770 Ultimate to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds in the case of the Coupe or at a "slower" 3.4-second pace for the Volante. The maximum top speed is limited to 211 mph (340km/h). It is easily achieved thanks to modified air and ignition pathways, a 7% increase in maximum turbo boost pressure, and a fine-tuning of the power and torque curves. This approach results in an always-alert driving response, great in-gear acceleration, and an alluring V12 soundtrack that will thrill any driver behind the wheel.
The entire power output of the DBS 770 Ultimate is sent to the rear wheels only via an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF, aided by a mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD). Furthermore, this mean machine also benefits from a unique transmission calibration which improves shift speeds and driver engagement, providing a more connected driving experience.
Furthermore, the vehicle boasts a state-of-art carbon ceramic braking system which includes the same 410mm x 38mm front and 360mm x 32mm rear disc assembly found in the "regular" DBS variant.
equipped with a new solid-mounted steering column, which allows the driver to bear a heightened sense of control and improved feedback on the front tire's action on the road, providing a rejuvenating sense of accuracy and confidence.
The DBS 770 Ultimate also boasts many other performance enhancements, including a 25% improvement in front-end lateral stiffness, aiding to the feeling of responsiveness behind the wheel. The car's adaptive damping system has also been retuned for enhanced control and composure without any compromises to the ride quality.
In addition to its impressive mechanical engineering, the DBS 770 Ultimate also boasts a unique array of aesthetic enhancements. The car's clamshell hood features a dramatic "horse-shoe" engine vent and a redesigned front splitter that integrates two new outboard vents. These enhance airflow to the radiators, improving thermal management and giving the car a more menacing road presence.
Other carefully designed elements unique to this limited-edition model include a new front grille and a set of 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels available in three different finishes: Satin Silver, Satin Black, or an optional Satin Black with Diamond Turned finish for a darker and more sophisticated look. Even more, Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires, measuring 265/35 R21 in the front and 305/30 R21 in the rear, come as standard equipment on all rims.
The Sports Plus Seats, trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, with a fluted quilt and perforated pattern, are standard on the DBS 770 Ultimate, which is also available with Aston Martin's performance seats but only as an optional extra. The cabin also features a bespoke trim splitting featuring contrasting colors linked to welt and stitching, a custom-made strap and buckles badge, and a laser-etched DBS 770 Ultimate logo on the center armrest. Not least, a beautiful set of carbon fiber gearshift paddles are also included as standard equipment.
Production of the DBS 770 Ultimate will start in the first quarter of 2023, with the first deliveries expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023.
The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a car built to impress. With its impressive performance, advanced technology, and unique design, the DBS 770 Ultimate is a car for customers who seek the ultimate driving experience. It is a car that will be highly sought after by enthusiasts and collectors and will be regarded as one of the most impressive vehicles ever to bear the Aston Martin name.