Aston Martin DBX Spotted on Nurburgring, Gets Closer to Production

Everybody has their eyes on Aston Martin these days and that's because the British automotive producer is in the midst of a reinvention process that starts with the model range, but also involves going public and, of course, expanding the dealer network.

In fact, you can check out the image gallery above to see a DBX test car doing its thing at the Nurburgring. As it has been the case with the official spy material the automaker delivered in the past, the prototype is still heavily cladded, so we can't talk about the final details, aside from the famous Aston grille.



Nevertheless, the DBX will be about the same size as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, while it will also compete with the Italian's SUV 's 510 hp Quadrifoglio on a dynamic level.



You see, the newcomer was supposed to come out with an electric powertrain. Nevertheless, there was a change of plans, with the carmaker deciding to handle all its EV operations via the Lagonda sub-brand.



As such, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, whom I've seen in action last month during the inauguration of the carmaker's AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that has already found its way into the AM lineup.



The Aston Martin DBX, which rides on a dedicated platform, will be brought to the world via the company's new St. Athan plant in Wales.



