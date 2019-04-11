2020 Audi TT RS Prepares To Take New York By Storm

The inline-five turbo harks back to an era when Audi was making the rounds in rallying. But these days, the 2.5-liter TFSI can be experienced even in the TT RS. Redesigned for the 2020 model year, the five-cylinder engine develops 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.
With the help of the S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the fixed-head coupe can shoot to 60 in 3.6 seconds. The best-in-segment acceleration is complemented by spirited handling. Summer performance tires come standard wrapped around 19-inch Audi Sport matte-titanium wheels.
Opt for the Dynamic Package, and you’re treated to 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers, and the Sport exhaust system with black tailpipes. Care to guess what’s the starting price on this baby? $66,900 excluding $995 for the destination charge, and that’s a lot of green dollar bills for a compact coupe with the same platform as the A3 and Volkswagen Golf.
What else is new for 2020? Package and trim options offer increased personalization, and that’s the gist of it. If you insist, Audi makes a case for three new exterior colors. These are Kyalami Green, Tango Red, and Turbo Blue. The Audi exclusive program offers additional customization possibilities, but not on the same level as the ONE OF ONE program announced by Maserati for the 2019 New York Auto Show, Bentley, or Rolls-Royce.
LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights and LED taillamps with dynamic turn signals are standard. Customers who want organic light-emitting diodes for the taillights can be pleased as long as they’re prepared to pay for this option. In other words, you’re looking at more than $70,000 for the TT RS with the most desirable extras.
Audi phone box also comes standard with wireless charging, but once again, the Audi smartphone interface is optional. This provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and we’re not exactly sure why the four-ringed automaker is charging extra for something that other automakers include in the starting price of their cars. It’s a cash grab, alright!
