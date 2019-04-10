Maserati Focuses On the Levante For the 2019 New York Auto Show

Crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are all the rage, and as expected, Maserati embraced the trend with the Levante. After being criticized for not offering a V8 option, the eight-cylinder engine was added to the lineup. Now the House of the Trident levels up with a customization program for the Levante.
Coincidence or not, the ONE OF ONE customization program will go official at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The coincidence is that the biggest market for the Levante is the United State despite the fact the European Union and China aren’t far behind.
According to the automaker, the ONE OF ONE customization program “features Italian artisanal craftsmanship with the finest finishes.” Maserati talks about thousands of interior and exterior options, but forgets to mention that Porsche is much obliged to charge $11,430 for whatever exterior color you wish in the case of the 911 Carrera S.
On April 17th, a Levante GTS customized through this program will be presented in New York to “a celebrity” that has never before seen the mid-size SUV. The GTS is the smaller brother of the Trofeo, packing 550 PS (542 horsepower from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 instead of 590 PS (582 horsepower).
But wait, there’s more! The 2019 Levante will welcome the PELLETESSUTA interior By Ermenegildo Zegna, matched with a bronze exterior. What that translates to won’t take your breath away. Woven Nappa leather is the highlight, and we’re not exactly sure that Maserati is up to date with the options offered by the competition.
In the press release for the 2019 New York Auto Show, the House of the Trident didn’t forget to mention the twin-turbo engines are “designed and built by Ferrari.” In terms of boasting without substance to their claim, Maserati would receive a medal for obnoxiousness.
If you really want a Levante instead of something more reliable or powerful, the most affordable of the lot starts at $76,980 before destination. For reference, the BMW X7 xDrive40i full-size SUV retails at $73,900 in the United States.
