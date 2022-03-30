Army of 2022 Honda Motorcycles Coming to U.S., CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Leads the Charge

It’s been a hell of a start of the week for Japanese bike maker Honda, which on Tuesday spilled the beans on no less than 12 motorcycles, all geared up to reach the U.S. in new model year guise.
The massive refreshment of this extensive lineup covers five categories, namely sport, miniMOTO, dual sport, scooter and trials, meaning it has something new on the table for those in the market for any kind of ride.
Leading the pack is the incredible (and incredibly expensive, at $28,900) CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. A nod to the original bike of the same name, it now comes with revised intake ports, airbox, airbox funnels and exhaust mid-section, and wrapped in Pearl White. It should be on dealerships’ shelves in July.
For much less money than that, the $9,799 CBR650R sport bike adds a tuned chassis to go with the high-revving inline four-cylinder engine and will be on the streets in August. More or less from the same range, the naked CB650R arrives in September with a Matte Black Metallic and a $9,299 price tag.
The Trail 125 nimiMOTO will sell from $3,999, from as soon as April, in Glowing Red and with a “number of rugged upgrades.” For urban dealings, and equipped with a freeway-capable engine, the PCX also comes in April, selling from $3,899.
The 2022 CRF300L dual-sport, available in both standard and ABS versions, returns in April draped in red, and with a sticker that reads $5,349. The CRF300L Rally, on the other hand, offers as of next month, and for $6,099 it “evokes images of the Dakar Rally.”
On the dual sport front, the XR650L gets a styling facelift for 2022, the color white on the body, and a $6,999 price tag.
The Montesa Cota gets the “R” suffix at the end of the 4RT260R name, representing its more competition-ready specifications. That means, for $9,199 and availability in May, a switch to Showa suspension, a larger aluminum muffler, and new graphics.
The Montesa family also continues in the new year with the 4RT301RR Race Replica, “the pinnacle of trials performance” powered by a 298 cc four-stroke engine and using the same Showa suspension system. This one comes in May, and will sell from $11,799.
The Grom miniMOTO is still around for the new model year, with not that many changes, given the model’s success. It will sell this year, starting April, from $3,499.
Last but not least comes the Ruckus, the customization-flaunting scooter that this year will retail from $2,899, it too, without many changes.
Leading the pack is the incredible (and incredibly expensive, at $28,900) CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. A nod to the original bike of the same name, it now comes with revised intake ports, airbox, airbox funnels and exhaust mid-section, and wrapped in Pearl White. It should be on dealerships’ shelves in July.
For much less money than that, the $9,799 CBR650R sport bike adds a tuned chassis to go with the high-revving inline four-cylinder engine and will be on the streets in August. More or less from the same range, the naked CB650R arrives in September with a Matte Black Metallic and a $9,299 price tag.
The Trail 125 nimiMOTO will sell from $3,999, from as soon as April, in Glowing Red and with a “number of rugged upgrades.” For urban dealings, and equipped with a freeway-capable engine, the PCX also comes in April, selling from $3,899.
The 2022 CRF300L dual-sport, available in both standard and ABS versions, returns in April draped in red, and with a sticker that reads $5,349. The CRF300L Rally, on the other hand, offers as of next month, and for $6,099 it “evokes images of the Dakar Rally.”
On the dual sport front, the XR650L gets a styling facelift for 2022, the color white on the body, and a $6,999 price tag.
The Montesa Cota gets the “R” suffix at the end of the 4RT260R name, representing its more competition-ready specifications. That means, for $9,199 and availability in May, a switch to Showa suspension, a larger aluminum muffler, and new graphics.
The Montesa family also continues in the new year with the 4RT301RR Race Replica, “the pinnacle of trials performance” powered by a 298 cc four-stroke engine and using the same Showa suspension system. This one comes in May, and will sell from $11,799.
The Grom miniMOTO is still around for the new model year, with not that many changes, given the model’s success. It will sell this year, starting April, from $3,499.
Last but not least comes the Ruckus, the customization-flaunting scooter that this year will retail from $2,899, it too, without many changes.