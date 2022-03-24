This Revamped 1975 Honda CB550 Four Comes With a Mere 2,300 Miles Under Its Belt

It won’t make you the fastest rider on the road, but it will make you one of the classiest.
Although a CB550 Four will never raise as much attention as its bigger brother, it can still bring about a joyful riding experience sprinkled with oodles of vintage Japanese goodness. This article’s photo gallery introduces a 1975 model whose five-digit analog counter shows just under 2,300 miles (3,700 km).
Having been purchased by the current owner about three years ago, Honda’s beauty went on to receive a well-deserved overhaul in September, 2021. As part of the restoration process, the valve clearances, ignition timing and camshaft chain tension have all been adjusted in order to optimize the engine’s power delivery.
Furthermore, the bike’s front brake caliper was fitted with a youthful piston, while its wheels were enveloped in top-shelf Michelin Pilot Activ rubber for ample grip. After the OEM exhaust had been replaced with an aftermarket alternative, the same fate followed for the CB550’s condensers, spark plugs and battery.
This ‘75 MY samurai draws power from an air-cooled SOHC four-banger with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 544cc. By producing up to 50 hp at 8,500 rpm and 32 pound-feet (43 Nm) of twist at around 7,400 revs, the four-stroke mill is able to propel its bearer to a top speed of 92 mph (148 kph).
In terms of suspension, we’re greeted with 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks up north and a pair of chromed shock absorbers down south. Braking duties are carried out by a single disc at the front and a traditional drum unit at the opposite end. Now, it’s time for us to get to the point.
The two-wheeled relic we’ve just looked at is getting ready to change hands once again, and you’ve got until Sunday afternoon (March 27) to submit our bids at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. At the moment, a moderate $6,000 would be enough to put you in the lead, so you should definitely give this opportunity some thought while there’s still time!
