Spotless 1989 Honda XL600V Transalp Lets You Rediscover the Joys of Road-Tripping in Style

The adventure bike segment was still in its infancy when the Transalp had arrived on the scene, and folks were seriously digging it’s go-anywhere attitude.
Despite the fact that it’s been ridden for approximately 26k miles (42,000 km), the 1989 Honda XL600V Transalp shown above is still in mint condition. Before it was purchased by the current owner, this immaculate dual-sport titan received a set of aftermarket crash bars, while its OEM skid plate was meticulously polished to keep things looking nice and tidy.
Within the specimen’s steel framework, you will find a liquid-cooled SOHC V-twin mill that packs dual Keihin carbs, three valves per cylinder and a displacement of 583cc. The four-stroke powerhouse is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the Transalp’s rear 17-inch wheel in motion via a chain final drive.
Boasting a compression ratio of 9.2:1, the engine is capable of supplying up to 50 hp when the crankshaft turns at 8,000 revs. On the other hand, a maximum torque output figure of 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) will be developed at a lower point on the rpm range. This whole ordeal enables the ‘89 MY XL600V to reach a satisfactory top speed of 104 mph (167 kph).
Thanks to a moderate curb weight of just 452 pounds (205 kg), Honda’s fiend is said to be a delightfully agile ride, even by today’s standards. In terms of suspension, it comes equipped with 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks up north and a Pro-Link setup down south. Braking duties are managed by a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) disc at the front and a traditional 130 mm (5.1 inches) drum module at the rear end.
Finally, the XL600V Transalp houses a decent fuel capacity of 4.8 gallons (18 liters). If any of you are currently searching for a new mechanical companion to join you on your next road trip, then you’re in luck! The beast we’ve just inspected is preparing to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed until Friday, April 1. As you can imagine, the top bid of $1,100 is light years away from meeting the reserve price.
