The 2022 Honda HR-V Is a Tidy Subcompact SUV for the Pragmatic User

Ask anyone in the auto industry, and they will tell you the subcompact SUV segment is one of the most contested in the market. Automakers have resorted to developing unique, stylish exteriors to entice the ever-growing clientele, but not the 2022 Honda HR-V.
Unlike anything you’ll find in the subcompact SUV market, Honda took a different approach. Like the Toyota RAV4 once was, the 2022 Honda HR-V appeals to a pragmatic user with a decent-looking exterior, functional interior, and enough storage space.
The 2022 HR-V might be the tiniest among its rivals, but folding forward the rear seats extends the cargo space to proportions close to its larger siblings.
However, the fun begins and ends with its practicality. The 2022 Honda HR-V is by no chance a thrilling car to drive. There’s nothing to write home about its chassis or scrawny four-cylinder engine.
This subcompact SUV is ideal as a family cart - cargo hauling, commuting to work and school and running little errands. If you are looking for a more robust alternative in the market, the Mazda CX-30 makes an exciting choice.
The 2022 Honda HR-V might be practical, but it’s not cheap with a starting price of $23,095 with options up to $27,895.
As we said earlier, there’s nothing to smile about under the hood. So far, four variants are available depending on the markets.
Three variants come with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine making 129 HP and 145 Nm of torque, with the fourth version coming with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 177 HP and 240 Nm of torque.
Both variables pair to a CVT transmission. The front-wheel-drive will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 8.6 seconds, while the all-wheel-drive option slows things down to 9.5 seconds.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Honda HV-R isn’t as spirited as the Fit hatchback but still retains some of its eager handling capabilities. Putting your foot down will only make its anemic powerplant whine louder with merger returns in performance.
