Are You Man Enough To Make This Drag-Built Corvette C3 Your Daily?

Just about any generation Corvette is a win to the right petrolhead, starting with the iconic C1 to the latest C8 that has reinvented the moniker. It has a mid-engine layout for the first time, and in the electrified E-Ray specification, it also features all-wheel drive in a premiere.
However, this story isn't dedicated to the C8, but to a very special C3. The third-gen Chevy Corvette was made between 1967 and 1982, and most model years brought something new. Coupe and convertible body styles were available, next to a generous host of V8s married to three- and four-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
The ZL1, ZR1, and ZR2 were some of the most desirable versions of the American sports car, which enjoyed well over 400 horses in the most agile flavors. Over the years, several owners chose to ditch the original engines and add more modern ones for boosted performance. Ultra-powerful C3 Corvettes are not unheard of, and the pictured one is part of this select club.
It's not exactly a wolf in sheep's clothing because anyone looking at it will instantly tell you that it is more special than the stock ones, no matter how much they know about cars. Built by Pro Street to go down the quarter mile as fast as possible, it packs a supercharged V8, with a 532-ci displacement, most of which is visible without even popping the hood open. It features a BDS 871 Blower, Turbo 400 Transmission, disc brakes on all four wheels backed up by a rear-mounted parachute, and a few other bits and bobs.
Finished in red on top of a black interior that sports a roll cage to keep occupants safe in case it decides to go belly up all of a sudden, this C3 Corvette rides on special wheels that were wrapped in ginormous drag radials for improved grip off the line. Curious how much power it has? That would be 700 horses, albeit at the wheels and not the crank. It runs on 93-octane fuel, remains RWD, and since it was built, it was only put through its paces twice, apparently. It is said to have in the region of 500 miles (~800 km) on the clock and a basic interior with many gauges and extra buttons.
This is not a ride for the average Joe, as few people could handle roughly 700 horsepower at the wheels. But it is still for sale, with GarageKeptMotors advertising it on its website here. The asking price for this monstrous Chevy 'Vette is $49,900, and that's not bad at all, considering that it can probably humiliate the C8 Z06 all day, any day. So, are you brave enough to make it yours?
