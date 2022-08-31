Arcade Racer Horizon Chase Is Getting a Sequel Next Week, but Only on Apple Arcade

One of the popular multi-platform retro arcade racers, Horizon Chase, is getting a sequel. It’s been almost seven years since the first game was released on Android and iOS platforms, and just three since Horizon Chase Turbo, the successor of the original game, made it to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Early this week, Brazilian developer AQUIRIS revealed that Horizon Chase 2 is on its way to Apple Arcade. Featuring online multiplayer for multiple game modes, Horizon Chase 2 will be available for download for free via the App Store on September 9.
At launch, Horizon Chase 2 will feature no less than 55 tracks across five countries around the world. Visually, the game will feature a unique, entirely 3D art style, brighter and more vivid than the original graphics. To add to the game’s immersion, Horizon Chase 2’s soundtrack is made by Top Racer composer Barry Leitch.
More importantly, players will be able to unlock 10 cars, as well as customize them, choosing from a slew of options. Throughout the game, players can collect new cosmetic items, and upgrade their stats during the World Tour.
As far as the rewards go, AQUIRIS announced that the Playground Mode will offer a new challenge every two days, while Tournament Mode will defy players to try and be the best in collections of several modified races from the World Tour mode. Both modes will be available to play solo or in groups of up to four players.
In other news, AQUIRIS announced that Horizon Chase Mobile Edition will be permanently drop the price of the World Tour Pass by one third, to $1.99, in gratitude to the community for their support.
While Horizon Chase 2 will be coming to Apple Arcade on September 9, AQUIRIS confirmed that the game will arrive on PC and consoles sometime in 2023.
