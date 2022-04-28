Horizon Chase Mobile Edition’s New Golden Japan DLC Adds Déjà Vu Car, 9 Tracks

Retro arcade racer Horizon Chase is getting a brand-new DLC today, but only on iOS and Android platforms. Dubbed Golden Japan, the new piece of content allows players to race through amazing Japanese roads on 9 new tracks, in cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Sapporo.
Players will be able to buy the new Golden Japan DLC directly from Horizon Chase’s in-game store for just $2 / €2. Also, developer AQUIRIS announced that during launch week, Golden Japan will be sold with a 50% off discount.
With the new DLC release, Horizon Chase joins the Golden Week, which contains multiple Japanese holidays. After releasing a similar DLC that focuses on the Chinese culture and heritage, AQUIRIS is now trying to bring the Horizon Chase Mobile Edition community closer to the Japanese architecture, colorful gardens and beautiful landscapes, among many others.
As far as the new content included in the DLC goes, players will be able to own the new, fast and easy to handle Déjà Vu car, which is a reference to the theme song of a famous racing anime series. Furthermore, the pack also includes four unlockable skins and nine brand new tracks: three of them in Tokyo, two in Kyoto, three in Iya Valley and one in Sapporo.
To unlock the four new exclusive skins included in the pack, players must discover and beat the fastest rivals on the Golden Japan tracks included in the DLC.
A love letter to all retro racing gamers, Horizon Chase is inspired by great hits of the 80s and 90s. The game’s visual style is based on the 16-bit generation style of the past, but with a modern twist. While the game is free to download and play on Android and iOS, all DLC content must be purchased from the in-game store.
With the new DLC release, Horizon Chase joins the Golden Week, which contains multiple Japanese holidays. After releasing a similar DLC that focuses on the Chinese culture and heritage, AQUIRIS is now trying to bring the Horizon Chase Mobile Edition community closer to the Japanese architecture, colorful gardens and beautiful landscapes, among many others.
As far as the new content included in the DLC goes, players will be able to own the new, fast and easy to handle Déjà Vu car, which is a reference to the theme song of a famous racing anime series. Furthermore, the pack also includes four unlockable skins and nine brand new tracks: three of them in Tokyo, two in Kyoto, three in Iya Valley and one in Sapporo.
To unlock the four new exclusive skins included in the pack, players must discover and beat the fastest rivals on the Golden Japan tracks included in the DLC.
A love letter to all retro racing gamers, Horizon Chase is inspired by great hits of the 80s and 90s. The game’s visual style is based on the 16-bit generation style of the past, but with a modern twist. While the game is free to download and play on Android and iOS, all DLC content must be purchased from the in-game store.