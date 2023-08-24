autoevolution
 

Apple Rival Receives China's Blessing to Manufacture Cars

Tech giant Xiaomi, best known as one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, has received the first necessary government approval for the production of electric vehicles.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) gave the go-ahead to the tech giant, which also needs clearance from the Ministry of Industry and Information (MIIT) in China.

NDRC regulates new investments and production capacity in the auto sector, whereas MIIT inspects companies seeking approval from a technical and safety standpoint.

Oddly enough, Xiaomi received NDRC's blessing at a time when two of the largest EV makers in the United States are still waiting for clearance. Tesla wants to expand its Shanghai production capacity, while Lucid plans to begin EV manufacturing in China. According to a report, both have applied for NDRC clearance but are yet to receive an answer.

Xiaomi wants to launch its first electric vehicle in the first half of 2024, and its production strategy includes making 100,000 units in the first year. The production capacity would then increase to 200,000 units a year.

The company will build its cars at a plant in Beijing and is now on a hiring spree, as it plans to significantly accelerate the production in December ahead of the car's official launch.

Xiaomi is the first tech company to launch an electric vehicle built from scratch, as local rival Huawei has also expanded in the automotive industry but partnered with carmakers to provide the required software for smart systems. Xiaomi is building the vehicle from the ground up without involving a traditional auto manufacturer.

Apple is also working on an electric vehicle, probably the most anticipated product of the decade. Apple plans to unveil its car in 2025 or 2026, at the earliest, with the company expected to make an official announcement in 2024. The iPhone maker will follow in the footsteps of Xiaomi and build the car without help from traditional carmakers after several failed attempts to work with big names like Hyundai, Nissan, and possibly others.

Apple aims for full self-driving capabilities, but the first version of the vehicle will sport limited features. The first Apple Car will use a more conventional approach with a driver's seat, steering wheel, and pedals. Still, Apple wants to eventually convert the cabin into a living room on wheels by removing all traditional interior parts. Depending on the first model's reception, an improved vehicle version that could align with this plan could follow later this decade.

Apple will launch the Apple Car in the United States and then gradually expand it to Europe. Xiaomi will stick with China but is undoubtedly planning an international expansion, too, though further specifics in this regard will be shared when the car sees daylight early next year.
