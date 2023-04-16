Xiaomi Replaces the Traditional Windshield With a Gigantic Display

Tech giants are working around the clock on their automotive expansion, and right now, Apple and Xiaomi are the two names spearheading this push.
Given their tech know-how, the vehicles produced by these companies would rely heavily on major breakthroughs and innovative ideas. A patent filed by Xiaomi might provide us with an early look at one of them.
Xiaomi wants the traditional windshield to be replaced by a gigantic display sitting right in front of the driver’s eyes. It’s not hard to figure out the main benefits of this idea.
With a windshield that doubles as a full screen, the driver can always keep their eyes on the road. As such, driver distraction is significantly reduced.
The Chinese tech giant explains in the patent that drivers typically need to look down at the instrument cluster for essential vehicle data. In some cases, and depending on the shown information, drivers could take their eyes off the road for up to several seconds, eventually leading to an increased risk of accidents.
Xiaomi says all these risks can be eliminated by having all the information right in front of the driver’s eyes. Obviously, this approach isn’t new, and head-up displays have been around for many years already, but Xiaomi believes a full display would make more sense.
BOE, a tech company that builds smart displays, has already developed a transparent car window prototype with an integrated screen. Using a thin film in charge of displaying essential information, the glass looks almost like a regular windshield. However, it employs a special pixel layout that allows it to retain its transparency.
Sure enough, the quality of the display won’t match the one on your iPhone. Xiaomi wants to use the windshield specifically to show vehicle information such as the current speed and mileage. In other words, its role is to put instrument cluster data in front of the driver’s eyes, not to allow you to watch Netflix.
Obviously, as displays integrated into the windshield improve, the technology could end up serving more purposes. The large screens could eventually be used to improve the cabin experience, especially as cars are evolving to a concept known as the living room on wheels. A large display in the cabin could allow for video calls, gaming, and other activities requiring an increased screen estate.
Xiaomi plans to launch its first car next year. It will become the first tech company to release a full vehicle, with Apple to follow in its footsteps in 2025, at the earliest. The iPhone maker, however, is likely to stick with a conventional vehicle approach at first, while an upgrade due later this decade could add full self-driving capabilities and additional tech-related improvements for the living room on wheels design.
