Someone Found the Most Painful Fix for Android Auto in Honda Cars

Android Auto has become a must-have application for many drivers because it provides one-tap access to essential software like Google Maps and Waze.
Running these applications on the infotainment screen is more convenient than keeping them on the small screen of the mobile device, and thanks to features like voice command support, drivers can control them without looking at the display.
Honda CR-V owners have long been struggling with a problem that turned all these great Android Auto benefits into a dream that can't come true. The issues emerged in December last year when the first users turned to Google's forums to report that Android Auto stopped working in their Honda CR-V.
In some cases, users received an error telling them that "the device is not compatible. Please connect a compatible device or read the manual."
The error message was confusing, primarily because Android Auto was working correctly before what seemed to be a buggy update.
Honda car owners believed Android Auto was the culprit, but most generic workarounds, such as starting from scratch, uninstalling the app and then reinstalling it, or clearing the cache and the data did not produce an improvement.
Someone on Google's forums has discovered a fix that restores Android Auto in some Honda CR-V cars. However, it's critical to know this is not a universal fix, and while it's worth giving it a shot if you don't have another option, it might not bring Android Auto back to a working condition in your car.
The workaround starts with a painful step. You must factory reset the infotainment unit in your Honda CR-V. Depending on the model year, you might have to perform additional steps, but most versions come with a dedicated reset option in the settings screen. Once you complete this process, allow the infotainment unit to install the available updates – you should be prompted to turn off the engine and then back on to complete the installation.
The infotainment unit should allow you to connect the phone to the media receiver with a cable. The Android Auto setup experience should load, so you must configure everything from scratch again.
The user who found this workaround claims the available infotainment update locks Android Auto until it's installed, which is why the app no longer works without first deploying this version. While this could be true, the available update could include additional Android Auto fixes, eventually bringing the application back to a working state after being deployed on the head unit.
Either way, this quick hack could be a significant pain in the neck, considering you must reset the infotainment unit, but on the other hand, it fixes Android Auto for drivers who haven't been able to use it for more than half of a year.
