Fisker Ocean Force E Package Gives the Electric SUV 33-Inch Tires and Off-Road Mode

For all their merits electric vehicles have yet to conquer the off-road segment. Sure, there are such machines built from the ground up to tackle heavy trails, but those are a bit specialized for the larger public's taste.
The only way one can truly enjoy off-roading in their electric daily driver today is to go for some sort of upgrade package. The problem is there aren't all that many to go around today, at least when it comes to the EVs made by established carmakers.
Startups are a different story however, and if you were pondering the thought of getting yourselves one of those wacky Fisker Ocean SUVs, maybe you should consider taking it a step further by equipping it with the Force E package.
What's that, you ask? Well, it's a set of upgrades that both new Oceans and ones already ordered can be equipped with to make them more trail-ready. It's a package we've just learned a few more things about this week, and by the looks of it it sure is worth the effort.
Described as Fisker's "effort to bring zero-emissions to the off-roading world," the set of upgrades is meant to make the most out of the vehicle's stock “torque, power, and best-in-class range."
So, what does the package include? First and foremost, new wheels, sized 20 inches in diameter and wrapped in 33-inch tires. We can see in the available photos of an Ocean wearing them (and all the other goodies), and I must say, it looks amazing with these things on.
Thanks to these pieces of hardware and some other yet undisclosed changes, the ground clearance of the SUV was increased, although it's not known exactly by how much. The suspension system of the electric vehicle has also been upgraded with "specialized dampers."
For protection against the dangers of running your road SUV over uneven terrain Fisker also throws in front and rear skid plates and an underbody plate.
Most importantly though, making the most out of the Ocean's “torque, power, and best-in-class range" translates into the availability of an off-road mode. The specifics of it were not yet announced, but we do know it will impact powertrain settings. This feature will be delivered to customers by means of over-the-air updates.
More details on the package will probably follow, as it won't become available to order until the first quarter of 2024. It will at first only be available for the Oceans in One and Extreme trims, with the Ultra to join the party at a later date.
The price for the Fisker Ocean Force E off-road package was not announced. For reference, a stock, entry-level electric SUV of this kind starts at $37,499 (the Sport trim).
