Mercedes EQE SUV Family Lands Down Under Costing Quite a Lot More Than in America

When the Mercedes EQE SUV became available in the United States back in spring, some lamented the steep pricing configuration, as the base version had an MSRP of almost $78k. But wait until you see the MRLPs (Manufacturer's Recommended List Price) from Australia – maybe that will change your opinion.
Frankly, others decided that Mercedes had made a good enough SUV to include it on the list of best electric SUVs that you can buy in the United States in 2023 – and it landed on the number two spot on our spreadsheet, just behind the best-selling Tesla Model Y.

In America, the range is comprised of the rear-wheel-drive Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV with 288 horsepower, followed by the 350 4Matic all-wheel drive version, which has the same pony count but higher torque and better acceleration plus the same MSRP of $77,900. The other option is the EQE 500 4Matic SUV boasting 402 combined hp from $89,500. There's no Mercedes-AMG version just yet.

The Australians, on the other hand, do get access to the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ SUV – albeit from AUD189,900 (MRLP), which translates to no less than $122,715 at the current exchange rate. Sure, they get a lot of EQE SUV for the cash, as the model raises the bar with 460 kW (617 hp) of raw electric power and a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds. Rear-wheel steering comes standard, just like the AMG Active Ride Control suspension with Airmatic and the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

Other perks include the Mercedes-AMG-style interior, an AMG steering wheel dressed in Nappa leather, the Mercedes-AMG exterior package with AMG Night Package, 22-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, and red-painted brake calipers. The options list includes the AMG Dynamic Plus pack, which has the 'Boost for Race Start' and AMG Sound Experience Performance features and enables access to a higher top speed of 149 mph (240 kph).

Going down the ladder, Australia also gets the EQE 500 4Matic SUV, complete with 300 kW (402 hp) and a massive price - AUD164,900 (MRLP), which is almost $107k! It is, in fact, identically specked with the EQE 350 4Matic SUV that offers 215 kW (288 hp), just like in America, but for AUD 144,900 (MRLP) – which is the equivalent of almost $94k. Last but not least, the base of the pyramid in the Land Down Under is the Mercedes EQE 300 SUV, with less power than in America (180 kW/241 hp) but still more expensive at AUD134,900 ($87,221).

That's not so cool, right? Well, at least the 89-kWh battery pack has a generous driving range of up to 539 km (335 miles), but that's based on the obsolete NEDC format, so don't trust it with the same figures in real-life situations. On the other hand, the EQE SUV does have speedy recharging capabilities of up to 22 kW (AC) and 350 kW (DC), the latter promising 10 to 80% state-of-charge in just 32 minutes.
