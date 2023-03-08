The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Isn’t Cheap, Base Variant Costs $77,900 in the U.S.

If the EQE is described by motoring journalists as the E-Class of electric vehicles, then it’s pretty obvious that the EQE SUV is the GLE of electric vehicles. Manufactured with pride in the United States at the Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, the mid-size luxury crossover will arrive at U.S. dealers this coming spring.
There are three powertrain options and three trim levels to choose from, beginning with the EQE 350+ SUV and EQE 350 4MATIC SUV with the Premium specification. Both are priced at $77,900 excluding the $1,150 destination charge, and – as implied – the biggest difference between them is rear- versus all-wheel drive.
The EQE 500 4MATIC SUV is the most powerful of the bunch, at least until the German automaker starts making the AMG-branded 43 and 53 series. The lithium-ion batteries that go into the EQE SUV are produced nearby in Bibb County. That being said, what does your hard-earned money actually buy? The + in 350+ means a little more driving range than the all-wheel-drive 350 4MATIC, which is more powerful and torquier to boot.
The EQE 350+ SUV makes do with a rear-mounted electric drive unit that produces 288 horsepower and 417 pound-feet (565 Nm) of torque. EPA-rated driving range estimates aren’t available at press time, but we do know that 370 miles (596 kilometers) are possible as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.
For the dual-motor EQE 350 4MATIC SUV, the ratings are 288 horsepower (a perfect match with the single motor base model), 564 pound-feet (765 Nm) of torque, and 342 miles (551 kilometers) on the WLTP’s combined test cycle. Last but certainly not least, the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV levels up to 402 horsepower, 633 pound-feet (858 Nm), and 343 miles (552 kilometers).
Juiced up by a 90.6-kWh battery pack, the EQE SUV comes standard with 64-color ambient lighting, Burmester audio, a power tilt and sliding panorama roof, MB-Tex upholstery, heated front seats, PARKTRONIC, a surround view system, and EQ Navigation Services. The Premium trim level further includes the AMG Line exterior kit, 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and rear-wheel steering for the 4MATIC SUV. The next step up is weirdly called Exclusive despite not being exclusive.
It builds on the Premium with the addition of active ambient lighting, augmented reality for the MBUX-powered navigation system, and the Driver Assistance Package that includes automatic lane changing. Pricing for Exclusive models ranges between $80k and $91k.
Finally, the crème de la crème of the non-AMG lineup is listed at $83,600 for the 350 twins and $95,200 for the 500. In addition to the standard content of the Premium and Exclusive, it adds four-zone climate control, star pattern logo projectors for the front doors, the Digital Light Package, 100W USB-C ports, a head-up display, Energizing Comfort pack, plus Air Balance.
All variants get a heat pump, whereas the intelligent powertrain management system maximizes efficiency in dual-motor vehicles. The system is programmed to monitor the powertrain 160 times per second. If the front motor isn’t necessary for the current driving scenario, a clutch disengages it in the blink of an eye to reduce drag.
