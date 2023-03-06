The First Car Built From Scratch by a Phone Maker Will Launch Next Year

Xiaomi is set to become the world’s first phone maker that steps into the automotive industry with a car built from scratch.
The company’s CEO confirmed at the National People’s Congress in China that mass production is scheduled to kick off in the first half of 2024. Lei Jun confirmed the winter testing is complete, and now Xiaomi is conducting last-minute testing before setting up production plans.
Jun reiterated Xiaomi’s ambitions in the car industry, revealing that he is personally involved in the project. Half of his time is dedicated to the development of a car, Jun said, adding that the EV unit currently employs 2,300 people.
Xiaomi’s CEO hasn’t shared any specifics on the company’s first EV, but the vehicle is expected to rely heavily on technology and smartphone connectivity. Xiaomi sees its car business booming by the end of the decade, eventually becoming a top car manufacturer worldwide.
The Chinese behemoth wants to pioneer the expansion of tech giants in the automotive world, especially as rival Apple is also working on a car.
Internally referred to as Project Titan, the Apple Car is expected to launch in 2025, at the earliest. The project has already reached an advanced stage, as Apple executives are now discussing supply deals with various companies. Last year, Apple representatives traveled to South Korea specifically to discuss battery supply partnerships with local manufacturers.
Unlike Xiaomi, Apple isn’t in a rush to bring its vehicle to the market. Sources familiar with the matter said the Apple Car wouldn’t see daylight earlier than 2025. The project could eventually be pushed back even further if the work doesn’t meet the quality criteria Apple has established. CEO Tim Cook himself is believed to be deeply involved in the development of the vehicle.
Apple’s first car was originally projected to provide fully autonomous driving capabilities. The latest rumors, however, claim the vehicle could originally launch with a more traditional approach. Instead of a living room on wheels, the Apple Car could come with a conventional cabin that includes a steering wheel and pedals. As such, self-driving capabilities would only be offered on highways and when certain conditions are met.
Xiaomi has already set up a car manufacturing facility in Beijing, trying to stay close to its partners. One of its biggest potential suppliers, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., is located in the same region.
Xiaomi says it’s ready to spend $10 billion on EV development in the next 10 years, especially as it plans to launch the cars worldwide. The company will initially compete directly with Chinese carmakers, but global expansion is projected to happen by the end of the decade, mostly as it plans to remain ahead of Apple in the auto sector.
