Apple Rival Invents Battery Tech for Next-Generation EVs

It’s no longer a secret that tech companies are spending big on ambitious plans that would eventually allow them to step into the automotive market.
And while companies like Google and Huawei are going all-in on software and services, other big names like Apple and Xiaomi are embracing a grand strategy that would turn them into genuine automakers.
The Apple Car is probably the most popular effort on this front, despite Apple never talking about this project publicly. People familiar with the matter said on several occasions that an Apple Car is coming, and by the looks of things, it could see daylight by 2025.
In the meantime, Xiaomi seems to be working around the clock to bring its very own EV to the market even faster. The Chinese tech giant, which is also one of the leading phone makers worldwide, is investing millions of dollars in a car whose release target seems to be 2024.
Just like Apple, Xiaomi wants its electric car to be a truly innovative piece of technology, and the company’s latest patent is living proof on this front.
Spotted by Chinese media, the patent covers so-called Power Battery technology, whose role would be to substantially upgrade the systems that are in use today. Based on a rough translation powered by Google Translate, Xiaomi’s concept includes a complex assembly that brings together several cooling elements, including liquid plates, in a much bigger number than you find in current implementations.
By the looks of things, Xiaomi wants to use dedicated liquid cooling plates and liquid inlet components for each row of cells, therefore reaching a more efficient temperature control system. By keeping the battery temperature level to a lower level, Xiaomi should be able to provide customers with improved autonomy.
But at the same time, one of Xiaomi’s main goals is to also boost charging capabilities. In the phone market, Xiaomi is one of the companies that manage to upgrade the fast-charging systems with every new generation, and at first glance, it’s trying to bring similar technology to the automotive world as well.
Once again, the most important role in this strategy is the temperature control system. Fast-charging tech typically generates excessive heat, eventually affecting the efficiency of the battery and causing premature degradation. Xiaomi hopes to tackle this problem with liquid cooling plates that would be attached directly to each row of cells.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind that this idea continues to be just a patent for the time being, so there’s no guarantee Xiaomi’s concept would ever reach the mass production stage. For the time being, however, it’s very clear tech giants are gradually playing a more important role in new automotive technology, and the debut of the highly anticipated Apple Car and Xiaomi Car could, therefore, mark a historic milestone for the entire industry.
The Apple Car is probably the most popular effort on this front, despite Apple never talking about this project publicly. People familiar with the matter said on several occasions that an Apple Car is coming, and by the looks of things, it could see daylight by 2025.
In the meantime, Xiaomi seems to be working around the clock to bring its very own EV to the market even faster. The Chinese tech giant, which is also one of the leading phone makers worldwide, is investing millions of dollars in a car whose release target seems to be 2024.
Just like Apple, Xiaomi wants its electric car to be a truly innovative piece of technology, and the company’s latest patent is living proof on this front.
Spotted by Chinese media, the patent covers so-called Power Battery technology, whose role would be to substantially upgrade the systems that are in use today. Based on a rough translation powered by Google Translate, Xiaomi’s concept includes a complex assembly that brings together several cooling elements, including liquid plates, in a much bigger number than you find in current implementations.
By the looks of things, Xiaomi wants to use dedicated liquid cooling plates and liquid inlet components for each row of cells, therefore reaching a more efficient temperature control system. By keeping the battery temperature level to a lower level, Xiaomi should be able to provide customers with improved autonomy.
But at the same time, one of Xiaomi’s main goals is to also boost charging capabilities. In the phone market, Xiaomi is one of the companies that manage to upgrade the fast-charging systems with every new generation, and at first glance, it’s trying to bring similar technology to the automotive world as well.
Once again, the most important role in this strategy is the temperature control system. Fast-charging tech typically generates excessive heat, eventually affecting the efficiency of the battery and causing premature degradation. Xiaomi hopes to tackle this problem with liquid cooling plates that would be attached directly to each row of cells.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind that this idea continues to be just a patent for the time being, so there’s no guarantee Xiaomi’s concept would ever reach the mass production stage. For the time being, however, it’s very clear tech giants are gradually playing a more important role in new automotive technology, and the debut of the highly anticipated Apple Car and Xiaomi Car could, therefore, mark a historic milestone for the entire industry.