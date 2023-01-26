Apple Maps Getting the Feature You Didn’t Know You Needed, Now Showing Global Venue Info

Apple is truly committed to turning Apple Maps into a more advanced Google Maps alternative, and the Cupertino-based iPhone maker isn’t only working on the navigation component.
The company wants Apple Maps to evolve in every single regard, and this is why it has recently added new capabilities that provide users with information on the events taking place at larger venues across the world.
Here’s how the whole thing works.
As you can see in the screenshots here, whenever you search for a specific venue (in my case, I looked up “Accor Arena” in Paris), Apple Maps displays an option to see ticket information. Clicking this option, however, not only lets you find more details on how and where you can buy the tickets, but also the upcoming calendar for the venue.
In other words, you can see the next events for each location, including football matches, concerts, and so on.
In the case of concerts, the whole thing is pushed even a little bit further and, at some level, it helps explain why Shazam was such an important product for Apple. With this service, Apple Maps can display upcoming concert information, as well as options to buy tickets online.
However, Shazam isn’t the only service integrated into this new experience in Apple Maps. It looks like Apple also pulls information from EventSeeker, so eventually, the company is using multiple sources to provide users with event information for each venue.
The new features are already available all over the world in Apple Maps, obviously both on iPhone and on other devices where the application is available, such as macOS.
Apple is putting a lot of effort into making Apple Maps a more advanced piece of software, and at some level, all this work is already paying off. The big difference between Apple Maps and Google Maps comes down to the quality of the content they offer to users. Apple Maps, for instance, boasts very detailed photos in Look Around, though as compared to Street View, its availability continues to be rather limited.
At the same time, Apple is also investing in other features that aren’t yet available in Google Maps, such as 3D navigation. Already live on the iPhone and CarPlay, the 3D navigation is an experience that makes finding a new address a lot more convenient and straightforward, especially because all the information is displayed in a way that makes it easier to read.
Google is also working on 3D updates for Google Maps, but the one thing that helps boost its adoption is the global availability of the majority of features, whereas Apple sticks with a painfully slow rollout of new features, including its new-generation maps that continue to be available only in limited regions.
