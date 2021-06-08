Apple Is Finally Building the Google Maps Alternative Everybody Needs

4 Judge Recommends Against the Likes of Google Maps, Calls Them “Lethal”

iOS 15 is projected to launch in the fall of this year, most likely in September, as per Apple’s typical release calendar. A beta build of the operating system has already been shipped, but it is only recommended for power users, developers, and public testers. Apple has been working for some time on making Apple Maps the number one Google Maps rival, but the company has never been in a rush to bring new capabilities to users.But now it looks like the Cupertino-based tech giant is finally ready to take the whole thing to the next level, as the next major iOS update will include a massive Apple Maps overhaul.First of all, iOS 15 is projected to bring what Apple describes as “significantly enhanced” city details, which include everything from roads and buildings to elevation and even landmarks. There’s a new night mode in Apple Maps with a moonlit glow, and Apple says Apple Maps will also come with new road colors to make it easier to figure out which way you’re supposed to go.And that’s not all. Apple Maps is also getting a new three-dimensional mode with even more details, including for buildings. That helps users follow the suggested route effortlessly and determine their location in real time more accurately.The 3D mode will highlight important navigation details such as turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and crosswalks.Of course, these features will be available not only on the iPhone but also on CarPlay , so they’ll launch on both the smartphone and in the car. But of course, it will only be available in select markets before expanding to international users as well.iOS 15 is projected to launch in the fall of this year, most likely in September, as per Apple’s typical release calendar. A beta build of the operating system has already been shipped, but it is only recommended for power users, developers, and public testers.