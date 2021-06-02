Europe Finally Getting More Love From Apple Maps

More on this:

1 Judge Says Navigation Apps Are Lethal, Police Claim Google Maps Is a Must-Have

2 Waze and Heineken Announce What’s Probably the Best Partnership in the World

3 Judge Recommends Against the Likes of Google Maps, Calls Them “Lethal”

4 Apple's Google Street View Rival Launches in Atlanta, Georgia

5 Apple Vans Sent to Another Region in Attempt to Build a Better Google Maps Rival