NASA’s Orion Takes Fungi to the Moon and Back, in Breakthrough Research Project

4 NASA Plans to Make a Show of the First-Ever Helicopter Flight on Mars

3 With No Roads on Mars to Drive On, Perseverance Zigzags 0.17 Miles Like Crazy

2 There’s a Bit of Oxygen Now on Mars, and It Was Made by Perseverance

1 Tracks Made by Perseverance Show Up in the First Aerial Color Photo of Mars

100 Martian Days for the Perseverance Rover, the Red Planet Adventure Goes On

June 1st marked 100 Martian Days for the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet. The adventure goes on for both the car-like spacecraft as well as its buddy, the Ingenuity helicopter. 8 photos



A sol is a bit over 24 hours and 40 minutes, which would make the rover a Red Planet explorer for 103 Earth days now.



Perseverance and Ingenuity landed inside the Jezero Crater on Mars, which is 28 miles (45 km) wide. The crater was chosen from 60 candidate locations on the planet, according to NASA.



The



As



Perseverance will continue its mission on Mars, as it’s just started its south exploration that will last a total of 687 Earth days, which is approximately one year in Mars time. The rover will create its own maps as it goes, as there are none available.



On February 18, humanity took another giant step in its ambitious project of researching Mars, when NASA’s rover Perseverance first touched the Red Planet. It’s been 100 Martian days called “sols” since then, and the rover is still exploring its new home. NASA’s Mars rover was launched on July 30, 2020.A sol is a bit over 24 hours and 40 minutes, which would make the rover a Red Planet explorer for 103 Earth days now.Perseverance and Ingenuity landed inside the Jezero Crater on Mars, which is 28 miles (45 km) wide. The crater was chosen from 60 candidate locations on the planet, according to NASA.The robotic duo has had a wild space ride so far, and Perseverance has made sure it captures all the important moments on camera. The rover has a lot of important missions to accomplish. It was the first machine sent from Earth to generate oxygen on another planet. The atmosphere on Mars consists of 96 percent carbon dioxide and Perseverance managed to produce oxygen using its MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment) instrument.As tweeted by NASA, the rover has taken more than 75,000 images so far and captured the first sound ever on the Red Planet. Using the microphone from its SuperCam, Perseverance caught both the sound of Ingenuity’s blades as well as the wind blowing on Mars.Perseverance will continue its mission on Mars, as it’s just started its south exploration that will last a total of 687 Earth days, which is approximately one year in Mars time. The rover will create its own maps as it goes, as there are none available.