Sygic Keeps Polishing Its Google Maps Rival for iPhone and CarPlay

There are plenty of Google Maps alternatives in the iOS ecosystem that also offer CarPlay support. Needless to say, one of the most popular is the native Apple Maps that comes pre-loaded with every iPhone out there.
But on the other hand, several third parties have already launched competing products whose purpose is to provide users with new-gen navigation capabilities on iPhone and CarPlay while also including a series of welcome extras.
Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps is one of these apps. It offers support for both the smartphone and the car experience with a long list of features, including HUD support, Dynamic Lane Assistant, real-time route sharing, AR support, traffic information, POIs, offline maps, and voice-based GPS guidance.
May has been a pretty big month for Sygic, as the company rolled out a massive update for its iOS application. After that, it released a plethora of additional new versions specifically supposed to further polish the experience with the app.
The all-new version landed on May 12 as version 20.4.3 (a significant jump from the previous 18.8.6 version), with Sygic then rolling out no fewer than five other updates until May 31. Sygic has therefore released a total of six updates for its navigation app last month, while Google shipped just two small bug-fixing Google Maps versions in May.
The all-new Sygic app for iPhone and CarPlay promised improvements for “every detail of the app, from the driving screens to the routing and menu options,” as the company itself promises. There’s a new design for easier navigation, and users are getting smarter routing, a better search feature, and a redesigned map for a more straightforward experience.
Worth knowing, however, is that Sygic’s navigation app isn’t available free of charge. So unlike Google Maps, this tool comes with a subscription model, though a seven-day trial is also available if you want to take it for a spin before buying it.
Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps is one of these apps. It offers support for both the smartphone and the car experience with a long list of features, including HUD support, Dynamic Lane Assistant, real-time route sharing, AR support, traffic information, POIs, offline maps, and voice-based GPS guidance.
May has been a pretty big month for Sygic, as the company rolled out a massive update for its iOS application. After that, it released a plethora of additional new versions specifically supposed to further polish the experience with the app.
The all-new version landed on May 12 as version 20.4.3 (a significant jump from the previous 18.8.6 version), with Sygic then rolling out no fewer than five other updates until May 31. Sygic has therefore released a total of six updates for its navigation app last month, while Google shipped just two small bug-fixing Google Maps versions in May.
The all-new Sygic app for iPhone and CarPlay promised improvements for “every detail of the app, from the driving screens to the routing and menu options,” as the company itself promises. There’s a new design for easier navigation, and users are getting smarter routing, a better search feature, and a redesigned map for a more straightforward experience.
Worth knowing, however, is that Sygic’s navigation app isn’t available free of charge. So unlike Google Maps, this tool comes with a subscription model, though a seven-day trial is also available if you want to take it for a spin before buying it.