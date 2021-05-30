ChargePoint Brings a Welcome New Feature to iPhone Users

3 New Waze Update for iPhone and CarPlay Now Available for Everyone

ChargePoint is currently one of the top EV apps out there, providing users with access to an impressive network of charging stations, making it a lot more convenient for electric car owners to deal with range anxiety. 1 photo



The update to version 5.79.1 was released only a few days ago, coming with polished filtering to make it easier for users to find fast chargers right on the map.



As the parent company explains, users can now “see filter status from the map and easily turn your primary EV filter on or off.” ChargePoint now allows you to find fast chargers in a matter of seconds, all thanks to the new DC fast filter added to the app.



The rest of the feature lineup remains unchanged, with ChargePoint still providing users with a detailed map and real-time information, letting EV owners know which stations are available.



Of course, the app also offers an advanced filtering system so you can only see the stations that work with your car. It also comes with full iPhone integration to let you start the charging from the mobile device and then get real-time notifications about the status.



ChargePoint also works with



ChargePoint also works with CarPlay, so if you typically drive with your iPhone connected to the head unit, the app can easily run on the screen inside your car too. The feature lineup is nearly the same, and of course, you can see nearby stations on the map and then get navigation instructions to reach them more conveniently.

The latest ChargePoint version for iOS devices (and CarPlay) is available in the App Store right now with the aforementioned filtering improvements. The previous version is labeled 5.77, so if you're still running this previous build, you can update it from the store.