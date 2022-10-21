Anti-Grav Racer Redout 2 Gets New Tracks and Events via the Summer Pack DLC

Redout 2 is a great game that further refines the anti-grav formula made popular by legendary titles like Wipeout and F-Zero. Developed by 34BigTHings and published by Saber Interactive, Redout 2 continues to be supported with new content released in the form of DLCs.
Although we’re nearing Halloween, Redout 2 is now getting the “Summer Pack,” a brand-new DLC that adds a bucketload of new content. The Summer Pack DLC is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) for $10.
The DLC will be coming to Nintendo Switch at a later date. Keep in mind that if you already own the Redout 2 Season Pass, you’ll be getting the Summer Pack DLC for free.
If you’ve already fed up with Redout 2’s racetracks, we strongly encourage you to get the Summer Pack DLC, which includes a new environment, the Caribbean Dam. More importantly, the new environment introduces four new tracks (three base tracks and a boss track), all of which are reversible.
Additionally, the Summer Pack DLC adds 29 new career events and 30 new items, including liveries, colors and cosmetic pieces. Those who don’t plan to buy the new DLC, for the time being, will still be able to play on the new tracks, but only in multiplayer parties and as long as one of the players in the party has purchased the DLC.
Finally, Redout 2 is getting a new patch today on all platforms alongside the Summer Pack DLC. Of course, the patch is completely free, so make sure to download it to benefit from all the improvements and fixes.
According to the patch notes, more than 100 aesthetic rewards have been unlocked in the game, and new features like the ability to choose lap count for all races in private multiplayer sessions and a new Quick Restart option to Time Attack races have been added too. Also, many improvements to track design and signage on parts of Tartarus have been implemented as well.
