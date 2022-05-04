Anti-Gravity Racer Redout 2 Coming to PC and Consoles This Month

The sequel to the critically-acclaimed Redout anti-gravity racer finally has a release date. Publisher Saber Interactive and developer 34BigThings have just confirmed that Redout 2 will launch on May 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).
A tribute to classic arcade racing games, Redout 2 focuses on how fast you can drive and rarely puts any obstacles ahead of you. The game lets pilots reach impossible speeds in futuristic races across a massive single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer.
Inspired by classics like Wipeout and F-Zero, Redout 2 promises blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system, which will make the game easy to pick up, yet hard to master. To be successful, players must bend, loop and swoop through insane twists and jumps.
Redout 2 will feature 36 unique racetracks at launch, all of these being reversible too. Also, the game will include modes like Arena Races, Time Attacks, Last Man Standing, and Boss Races. As far as competitive player goes, in Redout 2 you can race against others in exhilarating 12-player online multiplayer action (six players on Nintendo Switch).
But wait, there’s more! Redout 2 allows players to choose from 12 different chassis and fully customize their hovership with a slew of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercooler, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and many more.
Such a game couldn’t be fully complete with an immersive soundtrack. For Redout 2, developer 34BigThings collaborated with leading electronic artists such as the legendary Giorgio Moroder, as well as iconic talents like Zardonic and Dance with the Dead. More importantly, the entire music of the game is dynamically mixed based on real-time race data.
For more details on the game, make sure to check out our Redout 2 preview. Also, PC players can wishlist Redout 2 on Steam before the game’s launch on May 26.
Inspired by classics like Wipeout and F-Zero, Redout 2 promises blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system, which will make the game easy to pick up, yet hard to master. To be successful, players must bend, loop and swoop through insane twists and jumps.
Redout 2 will feature 36 unique racetracks at launch, all of these being reversible too. Also, the game will include modes like Arena Races, Time Attacks, Last Man Standing, and Boss Races. As far as competitive player goes, in Redout 2 you can race against others in exhilarating 12-player online multiplayer action (six players on Nintendo Switch).
But wait, there’s more! Redout 2 allows players to choose from 12 different chassis and fully customize their hovership with a slew of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercooler, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and many more.
Such a game couldn’t be fully complete with an immersive soundtrack. For Redout 2, developer 34BigThings collaborated with leading electronic artists such as the legendary Giorgio Moroder, as well as iconic talents like Zardonic and Dance with the Dead. More importantly, the entire music of the game is dynamically mixed based on real-time race data.
For more details on the game, make sure to check out our Redout 2 preview. Also, PC players can wishlist Redout 2 on Steam before the game’s launch on May 26.