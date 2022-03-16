Anti-Gravity Racer Redout 2 Gets Players from Zero to Light Speed in Seconds

Critically acclaimed zero-G racer Redout is getting a sequel this year. Developer 34BigThings and publisher Saber Interactive have just released a new gameplay overview trailer for Redout 2, one of the most anticipated anti-gravity racing games.
With an impressive number of tracks that can also be played in reverse, Redout 2 promises an extensive Career Mode that lets players race through hundreds of events in an attempt to dominate the leaderboard and conquer the universe.
As a pilot in the galaxy’s most popular sport, players must take on all rivals in either solo or multiplayer races. While controls are quite intuitive, mastering high-speed hoverships might take a bit of time, especially for the uninitiated. Featuring in-depth controls and customization, Redout 2 aims to provide players with electric visuals and a killer original soundtrack.
At launch, Redout 2 will feature 36 unique tracks, each of which can be played in reverse for a grand total of 72 tracks in all. Besides turning left and right, the game requires players to strafe, tilt and boost their hoverships through jaw-dropping courses in a variety of game modes.
As far as multiplayer goes, competitive online multiplayer is available for up to 12 players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and up to six players on Nintendo Switch.
Not to mention that players are allowed to customize their hovership with a massive selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and many more.
Redout 2 is a very fast game, with blazing-fast speeds of over 1,000 km/h (620 mph) and an intuitive driving system. Apart from solo and multiplayer modes, players can tackle other entertaining game modes like Arena Races, Time Attacks, Last Man Standing and Boss Races.
It’s also worth noting that the original soundtrack was composed by leading electronic artists like the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents such as Zardonic and Dance with the Dead.
Redout 2 will launch on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year.
