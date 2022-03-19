Redout 2 Aims to Be the Fastest Racing Game in the Universe – First Impressions (PC)

I had the chance to play a few hours of Redout 2 and I’m confident that this is likely to be one of the fastest games ever made. Unlike typical anti-gravity racing games where you only try to maintain your ship on the track, Redout 2 requires a little bit more finesse.
Besides commands like accelerate/brake and left/right, you can (and must) strafe while taking curbs, use boost and hyper-boost, as well as tilt the tip of you ship up or down in various scenarios. The level of variation when it comes to tracks is absolutely staggering, as Redout 2 has 36 unique tracks, and each can be played in reverse, making for a grand total of 72 tracks.
One of the twists of the game is that some of the tracks have gaps in them. Depending on how large these gaps are, you’ll have to tilt the tip of your ship upwards to make it to the other end, but do that for too long and you’ll miss your landing spot. I’d like to say that it’s easy to fly over these gaps at 1,000 kph (620 mph), but it’s really not, at least until you get the hang of it.
Redout 2 features 12 different hoverships, which can be fully customized with a wide range of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, liveries and more. In some cases, you will be required to modify your hovership to be able to take on a certain track that requires higher racing speeds.
Although I was only allowed to race on just a few tracks, I couldn’t help but notice that Redout 2 is jam-packed with content. Apart from the typical single-player and multiplayer modes, Redout 2 will feature several other fun to play modes, such as Arena Races, Time Attacks, Last Man Standing, and Boss Races.
The online multiplayer mode supports up to 12 players on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, and up to 6 on Nintendo Switch. I did get the chance to play a few multiplayer races and it was quite fun.
Finally, let’s talk a little bit about soundtrack. A zero-G racing game wouldn’t be a complete experience without a great soundtrack. I can confirm that Redout 2’s soundtrack will definitely get you in the zone. I have learned that developer 34BigThings has worked with Giorgio Moroder, Zardonic and Dance with the Dead for the Redout 2 soundtrack. The songs you’ll hear have been dynamically mixed based on real-time race data, a little bit of extra work that will make the experience even more immersive.
And to keep people engaged even more, I’ve been told that Redout 2 will get custom content and seasons on a regular basis, which will include bonus aesthetic rewards and other such incentives.
If you love zero-G racing game, I can’t recommend Redout 2 enough, even though I only got to spend a few hours racing. Although the game doesn’t have a release date yet, look for Redout 2 on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year. Also, you can wishlist Redout 2 on Steam right now.
