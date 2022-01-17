The Latest Wipeout Game Is Not About Racing

Wipeout, one of the most beloved racing franchises, is getting a mobile game. Developer Rogue Games announced last year they plan to reimagine the PlayStation classic on mobile. The new game is called wipEout Rush and has little to do with any of the previous Wipeout games when it comes to racing mechanics.
As stated by the team behind wipEout Rush, this is an idle game where players merge anti-gravity ships while collecting team, track and ship cards. While there are similarities with the original series, like the visual style soundtrack and some of the tracks, gameplay-wise this isn’t the Wipeout racing game you would expect.
"Rush isn’t the Wipeout you know. It’s an expanded universe title with wholly different mechanics. But we’ve tried to be respectful of the series we love so much, and we’ve strived to pay tribute to the spectacular games which came before it whenever we could."
True to their promise, Rogue Games soft-launched wipEout Rush late last year, but the game is now available just about everywhere in the world. The game is free-to-play on both iOS and Android devices, but it includes in-app purchases.
This probably isn’t the news Wipeout fans expected, but the new title is probably meant to expose the franchise to a larger audience that necessarily plays racing games. The game hasn’t been received very well by Wipeout fans and that is certainly reflected in the reviews left on the App Store and Google Play Store and the overall rating of the game (2.7 out of 5 stars).
That being said, if you’re just looking for an idle game that can be played in short bursts, you can definitely take wipEout Rush for a spin, it won’t cost you anything. Just don’t go in expecting a full-fledged racing game, because this is not it.
