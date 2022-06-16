Redout 2 Is All About Hypnotising Speed, You'll Be Glued to Your Screen For Days

I've been struggling to find a new, exciting game to play for a while now. Playing motorcycle games isn't as fun when you can just jump on your bike and go out for a ride. And racing cars isn't as fun when you're playing on a keyboard. Since autumn of last year, I've returned to my good old, faithful Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3, but that doesn't cut it anymore either. But now there's a rather interesting option available on the market.

21 photos