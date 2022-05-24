Anti-Gravity Racer FLASHOUT 3 Gets a Free Demo Ahead of Its September Release

Wipeout fans might not have gotten a proper sequel to their favorite game, but a bunch of games inspired by the classic racer have been released this year, and more are coming in the next months. Although Redout 2 has been delayed by a month, fans of anti-grav racing games can quench their thirst for blazing-fast speed by playing yet another similar game: FLASHOUT 3.
Developed by Jujubee, FLASHOUT 3 promises ultra-fast ships, loops, jumps and sudden razor-sharp turns. As expected, the game features electronic music and sci-fi racing tracks, but we have yet to learn whether or not there are any unique twists to the classic anti-gravity racing formula.
In case you have trouble beating your opponents, you can make use of rockets, guns, bombs, and mines. There will be various game modes available to try, including Career and Versus, as well as a variety of different racetracks and layouts.
But the best part is that anyone with a Steam account can plan FLASHOUT 3 for free right now. Not the full game, but a small chunk of it is now available via the free demo released on PC (via Steam). The free demo contains one circuit (Star City), one ship, and 3 types of weapons. Also, online rankings are live too, so players can join the competition and find out who’s the fastest.
The folks at Jujubee also confirmed that the demo features a dedicated music track that should further enhance the racing experience. It’s unclear if the playable demo will remain available even after the game launches or if players will only be able to download it for a limited time, so you might want to hurry if you want to check it out.
As far as the full game goes, FLASHOUT 3 is set for release on PC on September 22. FLASHOUT 3 will also be coming to consoles (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch) this year, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.
