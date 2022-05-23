Anti-Grav Racer Redout 2 Delayed by a Month, Now Launches in June

Inspired by classic arcade racing games like Wipeout and F-Zero, the sequel to Redout has been previously scheduled for release on May 26 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.
Unfortunately, the folk at 34BigThings announced over the weekend that Redout 2 will no longer arrive on PC and consoles this month. Instead, fans of anti-gravity racing games will be able to pick this one up to play on June 16.
“We know you have been eagerly awaiting the release of Redout 2 later this month, but unfortunately, the fastest racer in the universe needs just a little more development time before it’s ready to go and will now launch on June 16.”
The reason behind the studio’s decision to delay the launch of Redout 2 is easy to guess: time. Because the game requires more polishing, the team at 34BigThings needs some extra-time to bring this one home, but a one-month delay is certainly not something to be worried about.
“This will help ensure we’re firing on all cylinders out of the gate and delivering the best gameplay experience for everyone. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to racing with you all soon!”
The sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, the game promises to offer a smooth, incredibly fast racing experience. Featuring an intuitive driving system, Redout 2 will be easy to pick up and play, yet hard to master.
At launch, Redout 2 will feature a massive Career mode, which allows players to fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks, all of which are reversible. For those who love competition, Redout 2 will feature a multiplayer mode where they will be able to race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action.
Redout 2 Standard Edition will be available for $30/30€, while the Deluxe Edition, which includes the game’s Season Pass (2 DLCs), will cost $45/45€. Finally, the PC-exclusive Ultimate Edition will be available for purchase for $50/50€ and includes the game’s soundtrack (42 tracks) and the Season Pass.
“We know you have been eagerly awaiting the release of Redout 2 later this month, but unfortunately, the fastest racer in the universe needs just a little more development time before it’s ready to go and will now launch on June 16.”
The reason behind the studio’s decision to delay the launch of Redout 2 is easy to guess: time. Because the game requires more polishing, the team at 34BigThings needs some extra-time to bring this one home, but a one-month delay is certainly not something to be worried about.
“This will help ensure we’re firing on all cylinders out of the gate and delivering the best gameplay experience for everyone. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to racing with you all soon!”
The sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, the game promises to offer a smooth, incredibly fast racing experience. Featuring an intuitive driving system, Redout 2 will be easy to pick up and play, yet hard to master.
At launch, Redout 2 will feature a massive Career mode, which allows players to fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks, all of which are reversible. For those who love competition, Redout 2 will feature a multiplayer mode where they will be able to race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action.
Redout 2 Standard Edition will be available for $30/30€, while the Deluxe Edition, which includes the game’s Season Pass (2 DLCs), will cost $45/45€. Finally, the PC-exclusive Ultimate Edition will be available for purchase for $50/50€ and includes the game’s soundtrack (42 tracks) and the Season Pass.