Another Sedan Bites the Dust: Vauxhall Insignia Dropped From the UK

Vauxhall is no longer accepting orders for the Insignia in the United Kingdom, where the midsize car will remain in production until this fall to meet existing orders.
The information was discovered by Autocar, and it checks out, as the Insignia is no longer listed on the official website. On a more positive note, however, the company’s challenger to the likes of the Volkswagen Passat lives on in mainland Europe, as an Opel.
“In line with UK market trends, and a focus on our move to electrification, Vauxhall has decided to close customer ordering for the Vauxhall Insignia model with immediate effect,” said the automaker in a statement. “Production of the Vauxhall Insignia will continue until the autumn after all existing orders have been fulfilled. Ordering and production of its sister model, the Opel Insignia, continues unaffected in markets outside the UK.”
According to the quoted website, Vauxhall does not seem to have a direct replacement in the pipeline for the near future. The Insignia might make a comeback in 2024 or 2025, albeit not as a low-riding car, but as a crossover, maybe with a more premium feel.
It remains to be seen whether this rumored model will keep the Insignia nomenclature, or if it will get a different moniker in order to better reflect its position within the segment and new nature overall. A zero-emission powertrain is possible, considering that Opel/Vauxhall will have an electrified version of every model that they make by 2024 and that they will go fully electric by 2028.
The second generation Insignia has been in production since 2017. It is a sister-model to the discontinued Holden Commodore and Buick Regal, and sits on the E2XX platform, shared with the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4. This is the only remaining vehicle in the Opel/Vauxhall family developed before the PSA takeover that is still on sale.
“In line with UK market trends, and a focus on our move to electrification, Vauxhall has decided to close customer ordering for the Vauxhall Insignia model with immediate effect,” said the automaker in a statement. “Production of the Vauxhall Insignia will continue until the autumn after all existing orders have been fulfilled. Ordering and production of its sister model, the Opel Insignia, continues unaffected in markets outside the UK.”
According to the quoted website, Vauxhall does not seem to have a direct replacement in the pipeline for the near future. The Insignia might make a comeback in 2024 or 2025, albeit not as a low-riding car, but as a crossover, maybe with a more premium feel.
It remains to be seen whether this rumored model will keep the Insignia nomenclature, or if it will get a different moniker in order to better reflect its position within the segment and new nature overall. A zero-emission powertrain is possible, considering that Opel/Vauxhall will have an electrified version of every model that they make by 2024 and that they will go fully electric by 2028.
The second generation Insignia has been in production since 2017. It is a sister-model to the discontinued Holden Commodore and Buick Regal, and sits on the E2XX platform, shared with the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4. This is the only remaining vehicle in the Opel/Vauxhall family developed before the PSA takeover that is still on sale.