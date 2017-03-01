Vauxhall Prices New Insignia From GBP 17,115

The new Insignia is a big deal for GM’s European divisions. Days after Opel made public the German market pricing
, sister brand Vauxhall follows with the pricing for the sedan and estate.
In the United Kingdom, Vauxhall
wants £17,115 for the most no-frills variant of the Insignia Grand Sport. This price applies to the 1.5-liter Turbo with front-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual transmission. If it’s the family-oriented Sports Tourer you’re interested in, that would be £18,615, thank you!
Vauxhall revels in the fact the second-generation Insignia is almost £1,500 cheaper than the old model
. A quick look into the configurator reveals that’s true, with the five-door starting from £18,550 and the estate from £20,780. Mind you, there are some differences between the old and new models.
At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping model packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 260 PS (256 bhp) on tap, GKN-developed AWD
, and an eight-speed automatic. This powertrain in Elite Nav specification will retail from £26,455. On the turbo diesel front, there’s a choice of 1.6- or 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines with as many as 170 PS (168 bhp) clattering away.
There are no less than seven trim levels available for the second-generation Insignia
, as follows: Design, Design Nav, SRi, SRi Nav, SRi VX-Line Nav, Tech Line Nav, and Elite Nav. The Design packs 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic lighting control, electric windows, as well as air con, cruise control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system enhanced with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Design Nav, naturally, adds navigation and a larger diameter screen (8.0 inches). LED matrix headlights and all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring, meanwhile, are reserved for the Elite Nav. As far as safety is concerned, six airbags and the Front Camera System with active emergency braking
and low-speed collision mitigation braking are standard across the range.
More details on standard equipment are available in the release below.