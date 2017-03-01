Vauxhall Prices New Insignia From GBP 17,115

autoevolution

The new Insignia is a big deal for GM’s European divisions. Days after Opel made public the German market pricing, sister brand Vauxhall follows with the pricing for the sedan and estate.
In the United Kingdom, Vauxhall wants £17,115 for the most no-frills variant of the Insignia Grand Sport. This price applies to the 1.5-liter Turbo with front-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual transmission. If it’s the family-oriented Sports Tourer you’re interested in, that would be £18,615, thank you!

Vauxhall revels in the fact the second-generation Insignia is almost £1,500 cheaper than the old model. A quick look into the configurator reveals that’s true, with the five-door starting from £18,550 and the estate from £20,780. Mind you, there are some differences between the old and new models.

At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping model packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 260 PS (256 bhp) on tap, GKN-developed AWD, and an eight-speed automatic. This powertrain in Elite Nav specification will retail from £26,455. On the turbo diesel front, there’s a choice of 1.6- or 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines with as many as 170 PS (168 bhp) clattering away.

There are no less than seven trim levels available for the second-generation Insignia, as follows: Design, Design Nav, SRi, SRi Nav, SRi VX-Line Nav, Tech Line Nav, and Elite Nav. The Design packs 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic lighting control, electric windows, as well as air con, cruise control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system enhanced with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Design Nav, naturally, adds navigation and a larger diameter screen (8.0 inches). LED matrix headlights and all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring, meanwhile, are reserved for the Elite Nav. As far as safety is concerned, six airbags and the Front Camera System with active emergency braking and low-speed collision mitigation braking are standard across the range.

More details on standard equipment are available in the release below.
