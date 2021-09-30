Another Big Name to Use Android Automotive, as Android Auto Is So Yesterday

5 New Android Feature Comes in Handy If Your Car Gets Stolen

While the adoption of Android Auto is skyrocketing these days, Google is also betting big on Android Automotive, its fully-featured operating system that can provide an even more integrated experience behind the wheel.



As for what’s happening with Android Auto in Honda cars, nothing on this front has been shared. Most likely, Android Auto will continue to be offered, especially as it’s such a popular option right now, but going forward, Android Automotive is the preferred choice for new cars. And this week, the Mountain View-based search giant announced another big name that would start offering Android Automotive in their cars. It’s Honda , the Japanese carmaker that’s supposed to begin installing Google’s operating system next year, though, at this point, it’s still not clear what models would feature it first.However, Honda’s electric cars are most likely to come with Android Automotive by default, especially as the OS boasts several features specifically aimed at zero-emission vehicles. For example, Google Maps can automatically monitor the range in real-time, and when needed, suggest charging stations that would allow the driver to reach their destination without running out of battery.The whole experience is as seamless as possible, and the integration of Google services is one of the key selling points of Android Automotive.Google Assistant also gets access to car systems, so for example, users would be able to adjust the air conditioning settings using nothing but a voice command.Of course, Honda isn’t the first carmaker betting big on Android Automotive. The operating system is already powering several models from Polestar, with several other brands already announcing models that would run on the same platform, including Renault and General Motors.Google gives automakers the option of fully customizing the user interface of the system, so while visually the software could look different from one brand to another, it’s essentially the same Android Automotive with the same feature lineup in all cars where this platform is available.As for what’s happening with Android Auto in Honda cars, nothing on this front has been shared. Most likely, Android Auto will continue to be offered, especially as it’s such a popular option right now, but going forward, Android Automotive is the preferred choice for new cars.